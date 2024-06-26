WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 mesh systems improve WiFi speeds and ensure every connected WiFi device receives a stable and robust signal. While WiFi extenders have limited ability to extend your existing router's reach, the best mesh systems offer enhanced whole-home connectivity from the front door to the back garden. Here, we explore eight leading WiFi mesh systems on the market today.

NETGEAR Orbi 970 Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro NETGEAR Orbi 960 Eero 6 Pro 6E TP-Link Deco XE75 Asus ROG Rapture GT6 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System

NETGEAR Orbi 970

NETGEAR Orbi 970 systems are perfect for large homes. Orbi 970 whole-home WiFi 7 can deliver speeds up to 27Gbps for 200 devices simultaneously, perfect for 4K/8K streaming, real-time gaming, virtual reality, and more. Along with the massive speed potential, Orbi 970 uses quad-band enhanced dedicated backhaul and high-performance beamforming antennas for exceptional 360° WiFi coverage. NETGEAR Orbi 970 has 10 Gig wireless connectivity and 10 Gig wired Ethernet port connections for the fastest available throughput speeds with priority device connections.

Orbi 970 WiFi 7 uses the 2.4GHz band, 5GHz band, and 6GHz band to increase bandwidth for the best mesh WiFi experience available. A whole-home Orbi 970 WiFi mesh system can be set up in minutes and is compatible with any internet service provider. Orbi router satellites, available in black or white, are attractive decor pieces. NETGEAR Orbi 970 includes the latest Armor WPA3 security and the option for Smart Parental Controls to ensure your home network, guest network, and smart home device IoT network are all protected from spam, malware, and other malicious intrusions. NETGEAR Orbi 970 ticks all the right boxes for mesh networks.



Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro

This WiFi 6E system is powerful enough to deliver whole-home WiFi coverage with internet speeds up to 2.5 Gbps. Top-of-the-line features and components enhance its performance. Wyze Mesh Router Pro can handle 75+ devices and 2,000 ft of seamless WiFi coverage per router base station. You can customise your setup with additional satellite base stations to ensure dead spots are a thing of the past.

NETGEAR Orbi 960

This popular NETGEAR Orbi 960 is the world’s most powerful WiFi 6E mesh system. This is supercharged 6E with speeds up to 10.8Gbps and coverage up to 7,500 sq. ft. The exclusive quad-band technology with enhanced dedicated backhaul allows NETGEAR Orbi 960 to seamlessly connect with up to 200 devices and smart home applications.

Orbi 960 is versatile, with a 10 Gig internet port and 10 Gig Ethernet port options for enjoying faster speeds available from internet service providers. NETGEAR Orbi 960 includes NETGEAR Armor encrypted security and the option for Smart Parental Controls. Orbi 960 whole-home mesh WiFi systems are a breeze to set up using the handy Orbi App.





Eero Pro 6E

Eero’s WiFi 6E system is tri-band WiFi giving you access to the 6 GHz band for faster tri-band WiFi device connections. This mesh system boasts network Mbps and Gbps speeds up to 2.3 Gbps when using both wired and wireless devices. Eero Pro 6E supports 100+ connected devices simultaneously, with 6,000 sq. ft. coverage. This attractive whole-home mesh WiFi system is backward compatible with previous-generation Eero routers, modems, and other networking devices, ensuring all your connected devices work optimally.



TP-Link Deco XE75

WiFi dead zones and WiFi extenders are banished with the TP-Link Deco XE75 whole-home WiFi 6E system. This tri-band mesh WiFi system can handle up to 7,200 square feet of WiFi coverage. TP-Link Deco XE75 uses both wireless router connectivity and wired Ethernet cable ports to achieve reliable WiFi connections with potential multi-gigabit speeds. With easy setup and functionality, TP-Link Deco is a good choice for a whole-home network.

Asus ROG Rapture GT6

The ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 is well known as one of the best gaming routers for real-time networking with multiple devices. Rog Rapture GT6 is a great option as a stand-alone router and can also be part of a WiFi mesh system. The tri-band WiFi 6 router can cover up to 5,800 square feet at 700 Mbps, making it a capable device in the living room, the home office, the cinema room, or another dedicated gaming space. It has a built-in cooling system for high-bandwidth gamers and other data-intensive applications. ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 Triple-Level Game Acceleration gives gamers a winning advantage.

Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System

The Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System is a budget-friendly dual-band router launched in 2021. It operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and is a worthy option if you are comfortable with your older WiFi 5 technology. The Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System can connect to 40 devices and covers 1500 square feet per unit. It has WPA security but lacks an in-built VPN. The Vilo mesh system includes WAN ports and LAN satellite ports with four internal antennas, plus options for wired or wireless backhaul.

Other routers and mesh systems worth considering include Linksys Velop, Google Nest WiFi Pro, and ASUS ZenWiFi. In smaller residences, a single router or router and range extender can provide adequate WiFi coverage. The best WiFi router is one that will future-proof your household WiFi network for years to come.

FAQs

Should a WiFi system have Ethernet ports?





The best mesh WiFi systems include Ethernet cable ports on the router and satellites (nodes), along with WAN ports for modem internet connections and USB ports for other applications.

Is a mesh system suitable for any home?





They certainly are! Mesh WiFi 7 systems such as NETGEAR Orbi 970 can be adapted to suit any home to clear up WiFi dead spots with blazing-fast internet for Apple and Windows laptops, smartphones, Amazon Alexa, home security, thermostats, and loads more devices in your WiFi network.

What type of people use WiFi 7 mesh routers?





Mesh WiFi 7 is cutting-edge technology. These systems are great for home networks, guest networks, and smart home networks. The best mesh routers offer the fastest available speeds without lag or latency, perfect for people who enjoy high-definition gaming, streaming, and virtual reality experiences.