Billy Smith, director of Complete Clarity Solicitors and Simplicity Legal, said: “Our focus in the year has been to make the four-day working week a permanent part of our approach to professional practice.

“We found throughout the pilot that the option to work condensed hours, with Mondays or Fridays off, boosted both our productivity and team spirit, so we decided this was an advantage we would need to make permanent.

“I’m not sure how many legal practices operate on the same four-day week basis as we do but since we have also found it a tremendous aid to the recruitment of quality staff, I’d suggest they may be missing out.

“Our numbers, uplifted turnover in the year, show that by driving towards the best working environment encourages our staff to deliver exceptional service levels and, ultimately, high-level client satisfaction.”

The firm noted that in January this year it moved to a departmental structure, with divisions dedicated to family law, dispute resolution, housing, private client, employment and business and property. This delineation has aided retention and found favour with clients who now find it easier to find its strengths, it added.

Director Emma King said: “We had our best quarter’s trading ever this year and anticipate that this will continue as we make consistent incremental improvements in the expertise of our legal team and enhance the quality of our offering to clients.”

Complete Clarity merged with Simplicity Legal in 2017.