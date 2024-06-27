“We are delighted to have been instructed on behalf of Rosemount Taverns to sell The Riverview in Dumbarton,” the agent said.

The property is “50 yds of all local amenities on the high street” and is described as “excellent business opportunity”, also in walking distance from Dumbarton Central and Dalreoch rail stations and with views onto the River Leven, described as popular with salmon and sea trout anglers.

The restaurant sits next to the River Leven (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)

The agent said: “The property occupies a prominent corner location on Riverside Lane, looking directly towards the River Leven and ample council parking. Offered over two storeys the building is of a brick construction under a mix of pitched and flat roofs.

“Presented well throughout both internally and externally there is also a beer garden to the front and access to all trading areas via Riverside Lane.”

READ MORE:

Fish and chip shop 'institution' put on market

Family to sell renowned hotel and pub in historic town

Popular restaurant in ‘affluent' Scottish town hits market

Smith and Clough Business Associates also said: “The property is owned by a multiple operator and is currently being leased out, however the property will be sold with vacant possession.

“Over the years the property has traded successfully as a bar/ restaurant, previously as the Boatyard Bar & Grill and the Waterside Inn.

“Set within the licensed circuit, it offers an excellent opportunity for a new owner to once again establish the business within the local community.”

It added that: "Dumbarton is regarded as a popular commuter town with excellent links to Glasgow and surrounding area".

Smith and Clough said the freehold is available at offers over £200,000.