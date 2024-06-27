A restaurant and bar with views over a famous Scottish salmon fishing river have been brought to the market.
Smith and Clough Business Associates said that the two-story premises are spacious and also have another bar and function room on the first floor.
“We are delighted to have been instructed on behalf of Rosemount Taverns to sell The Riverview in Dumbarton,” the agent said.
The property is “50 yds of all local amenities on the high street” and is described as “excellent business opportunity”, also in walking distance from Dumbarton Central and Dalreoch rail stations and with views onto the River Leven, described as popular with salmon and sea trout anglers.
The agent said: “The property occupies a prominent corner location on Riverside Lane, looking directly towards the River Leven and ample council parking. Offered over two storeys the building is of a brick construction under a mix of pitched and flat roofs.
“Presented well throughout both internally and externally there is also a beer garden to the front and access to all trading areas via Riverside Lane.”
READ MORE:
Fish and chip shop 'institution' put on market
Family to sell renowned hotel and pub in historic town
Popular restaurant in ‘affluent' Scottish town hits market
Smith and Clough Business Associates also said: “The property is owned by a multiple operator and is currently being leased out, however the property will be sold with vacant possession.
“Over the years the property has traded successfully as a bar/ restaurant, previously as the Boatyard Bar & Grill and the Waterside Inn.
“Set within the licensed circuit, it offers an excellent opportunity for a new owner to once again establish the business within the local community.”
It added that: "Dumbarton is regarded as a popular commuter town with excellent links to Glasgow and surrounding area".
Smith and Clough said the freehold is available at offers over £200,000.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here