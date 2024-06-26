Engineers will be working around-the-clock next month as work to support electrification of the East Kilbride to Glasgow railway line continues.
Passengers are being advised to plan ahead as no trains will run on the route from 00:20am on Friday July 19 until services resume at 05:30am on Monday July 22, with replacement buses running instead.
Network Rail and contractors SPL Powerlines, Story, AmcoGiffen, Siemens and QTS are delivering a range of activities including installing the remaining steel pile foundations between Busby and Thornliebank.
Overhead masts are being installed at Busby Viaduct near Overlee Park and will continue throughout July before similar work begins along other parts of the route later in the year.
READ MORE: Major resurfacing work to be carried on on motorway near Glasgow
Track side cabinets that power signalling equipment are being moved closer to the new Hairmyres station site and several metres of new cabling is being installed.
A significant amount of earthworks will create the necessary ground clearance to allow a 1.4m extension to the existing Hairmyres passing loop to take place next year.
Stephen McCall, Network Rail senior programme manager, said: “The three days of continuous works allow the delivery of several engineering elements at the same time, some of which can only be done when trains are not running, such as relocation of the track side signalling equipment and the associated testing of this.
“We do appreciate the impact this activity will have on passengers and those living closest to the railway and we thank them for their continued patience.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here