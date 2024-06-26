Network Rail and contractors SPL Powerlines, Story, AmcoGiffen, Siemens and QTS are delivering a range of activities including installing the remaining steel pile foundations between Busby and Thornliebank.

Overhead masts are being installed at Busby Viaduct near Overlee Park and will continue throughout July before similar work begins along other parts of the route later in the year.

Track side cabinets that power signalling equipment are being moved closer to the new Hairmyres station site and several metres of new cabling is being installed.

A significant amount of earthworks will create the necessary ground clearance to allow a 1.4m extension to the existing Hairmyres passing loop to take place next year.

Stephen McCall, Network Rail senior programme manager, said: “The three days of continuous works allow the delivery of several engineering elements at the same time, some of which can only be done when trains are not running, such as relocation of the track side signalling equipment and the associated testing of this.

“We do appreciate the impact this activity will have on passengers and those living closest to the railway and we thank them for their continued patience.”