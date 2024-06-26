He is described as around 5ft 8ins in height and of slim build with grey hair which is balding and stubble. When he was last seen he was wearing a blue jumper and blue t-shirt with black trousers and walking shoes.

Inspector Kenny McKenzie said: “We are extremely concerned for Michael’s safety and wellbeing.

“Searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible on 101 quoting reference number 3275 of 26 June.”