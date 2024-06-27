The Friday will see Love distrACTION, the country's leading Human League tribute band take to the stage at the venue on Great Western Road.

Utilising live synthesisers and guitar, organisers call the group "as close as you’ll ever get to the real thing".

The following day the party continues with Depeche Mode tribute band Enjoy The Silence UK who will be playing all the hits including 'Just Can’t Get Enough', 'New Life', and 'Personal Jesus'.

Both events are supported by the Let’s Go Back To The 80s DJs, who will be spinning the biggest of tracks from back in the day alongside the most dancefloor-friendly remixes at the same time.

Weekend tickets are priced at £16.75 - £11.25 for students and Blue Light Card holders - and are available here.