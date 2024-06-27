Yet, Reid was somehow able to take some of the positivity generated by Willy Russell’s words – and that of her mum – who was determined to convince her daughter she should grab at life with both hands.

“When I appeared in the play in Pitlochry, in October-November time, my mum was very sick, and I think I lot of my energy was ploughed into that. What I was doing I guess was going on the treadmill and getting on with the show.

Sally Reid with Jordan Young in Scot Squad (Image: free)

“But all the time my mum was telling me to go on, to push me forward, and I came to get a sense of what she meant. What I realise is that she was my champion, telling me all the time I had to be positive. And I was taking my lead from her the whole time she was ill.”

Audiences and critics didn’t consider the Perth-born actor to have offered up a ‘treadmill’ performance.’ Indeed, Reid received an Outstanding Performance award from the Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland. Yet, that hugely traumatic period in her life must have called for powerful acting on her part, to walk on stage and become another person – while pushing her mum’s illness to one side?

“Well, it’s storytelling, and it’s a beautifully written story, so I guess that all helped,” she suggests. “Yet, at the same time, my mum saw the show in the last week of the run, and I knew she was really proud of me. That really, really helped me.”

Reid reflects. “She’s not here now. She’s no longer here to lead me, but in a weird sort of way she still is.”

It’s not weird, Sally. We remember the essence of the person. And when they have inspired us that doesn’t disappear. “You’re right. And what I didn’t realise so much at the time was how involved my mum was in my life (and work). She kept folders full of every review I’d had, every programme of every show and photographs. And there is something really nice in knowing she liked to pass her time in this way.”

Read more

She adds: “What was also wonderful was my mum said she knew it was me up there on stage but believed I had morphed into someone else, and that was great in that she became lost in the story.”

Shirley Valentine tells the story of a woman trapped in an indifferent marriage, contained within a world where her central task is feeding her husband. What to do? The dull grey clouds hanging over her break when she’s offered the chance of a Greek holiday. Can she move forward, create the best life for herself she possibly can?

Willy Russell’s play continues to resonate, 40 years after her creation. “I know I’m not a housewife, I don’t have kids or a husband who wants his tea on the table,” says Reid, “but it’s easy to associate her philosophising with your own life. And until there is real equality there will be lots of Shirley Valentines.”

Sally Reid is also much in demand as a theatre director. Indeed, there’s a strong emotional connection with her next directorial role, with Alan McHugh’s new play Chemo Savvy. The dark comedy (set to appear at the Edinburgh Fringe) is based on the late Andy Gray’s battle with leukaemia.

Pauline Collins and Tom Conti in the movie version of Shirley Valentine (Image: free)

“It sort of comes full circle, because Andy came up with the idea for the play. Then, in 2020, during the pandemic when my mum became really sick, Andy called me. I knew him, but I had never worked with him, yet he had also been in Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, and he said ‘Look, you’ve got a pal in Perth if you need me.’ It was so lovely.” Her voice cracks a little. “Sadly, in the January, we lost him, but this is why it’s so special I’m working on this play.”

In between acting stints, Reid and her dad are set to take part in a charity cycle run, Go for Flo, a 250-mile ride along all the Open golf courses in Scotland, to raise money for Maggie’s in Dundee. Isn’t this the sort of challenge, the enlightened Shirley Valentine would take on? “I like to think so,” she says, smiling.

Shirley Valentine, The Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, tonight and The Festival Theatre, Pitlochry, July 4 – September 28.

Don’t Miss

The Wizard of Oz, the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, starring the irrepressible, unalloyed talent that us Allan Stewart and TV villain Craig Revel Horwood, July 1–7.