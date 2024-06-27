A fire has broken out at a building on Buchanan Street in Glasgow with emergency services on scene battling the blaze.
The fire service were alerted to the situation at 9.40am and arrived on scene shortly after. The incident took place in a seven-storey building and the fire is on the second floor with crews working to extinguish it.
No casualties have been reported at this stage with seven appliances sent out to fight the flames.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 9.40am on Thursday, 27 June to reports of a fire within a seven-storey building in Glasgow.
🎥: Emergency crews including 8 fire appliances were dispatched to Buchanan Street this morning after reports of a fire in 7-storey building.— The Herald (@heraldscotland) June 27, 2024
READ MORE: https://t.co/q4JvXjrulu pic.twitter.com/aFVO25qR6e
"Operations Control mobilised seven appliances to the city's Buchanan Street, where firefighters were met by a fire within the building's second floor.
"Crews currently remain on scene working to extinguish the fire.
"There are no reported casualties."
More to follow.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here