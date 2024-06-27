A fire has broken out at a building on Buchanan Street in Glasgow with emergency services on scene battling the blaze. 

The fire service were alerted to the situation at 9.40am and arrived on scene shortly after. The incident took place in a seven-storey building and the fire is on the second floor with crews working to extinguish it. 

No casualties have been reported at this stage with seven appliances sent out to fight the flames. 

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 9.40am on Thursday, 27 June to reports of a fire within a seven-storey building in Glasgow.

 

 

"Operations Control mobilised seven appliances to the city's Buchanan Street, where firefighters were met by a fire within the building's second floor.

"Crews currently remain on scene working to extinguish the fire.

"There are no reported casualties."

More to follow.