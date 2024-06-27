Served daily until 2pm, the McLarens brunch menu includes a choice of hot morning rolls, as well as full Scottish and full vegetarian breakfasts.

Later in the day from 12pm, McLarens a main menu features soup of the day; burgers and sandwiches; pie of the moment; and fish and chips.

The mini menu for kids aged 10 and under includes fish and chips, bangers and mash; and mac and cheese, priced at £6.95 per portion.

General manager of McLarens on the Corner, Murray Tavendale, said: “At McLarens on the Corner, we pride ourselves on being one of Edinburgh’s best neighbourhood restaurants.

“We use the best fresh Scottish produce to create delicious, hearty dishes to suit the whole family.

“To help kick-start the school holidays, our new ‘Grandparents Eat Free’ initiative allows grandparents the chance to enjoy a free main course when they dine out with their grandkids on any weekday, including breakfast and brunch.

“If the sun is shining, our garden provides plenty of space for alfresco dining. Four-legged fiends are welcome to come along too.”

McLarens is owned and operated by the Edinburgh-based Signature Group, a hospitality company made up of over 20 bars, restaurants, hotels and a brewery, with venues located throughout Glasgow, Aberdeen, St Andrews and Bridge of Allan.

This includes Cold Town House, Copper Blossom, The Rutland Hotel, The Huxley and Kyloe in Edinburgh.

McLarens on the Corner is located on 8 Morningside Road in Edinburgh.

For more information visit their website here.