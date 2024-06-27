The union are unhappy with the latest pay offer from Cosla and branded it ‘inadequate’ with 91% of workers consulted over the offer earlier this year voting to reject it.

The offer would have seen staff receive a 2.2% increase for the first six months of the 18 month deal, before an extra 2% over the next year.

Union leaders want an above-inflation pay increase for local government workers and argued the latest offer from Cosla ‘does nothing’ to address a fall in the overall value of wages over the last 14 years.

Unison Scotland local government committee chair Colette Hunter said: “It’s disappointing that it’s come to a strike ballot. But Cosla has refused to either improve its pay offer or join unions in their call to meet the Scottish Government to discuss additional funding.

“Striking is always a last resort, but workers deserve to be paid wages reflecting their essential roles. They’re determined to achieve just that.”

Unison Scotland lead for local government David O’Connor said: “Cosla’s proposal falls short of Unison’s pay claim. It’s also less than the offer made to the lowest-paid local government staff south of the border.

“It does nothing to address the impact of below-inflation pay settlements that have reduced the value of staff wages by a quarter over the past 14 years. Scotland’s council workers deserve much better.”

The industrial action ballot will continue until Wednesday July 17.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Local government pay negotiations are a matter for local authorities as employers and unions – the Scottish Government has no formal role.

“The Scottish Government urges all parties involved to work together constructively and reach an agreement which is fair for the workforce and affordable for employers.”

Cosla has been asked for comment.