Plans for 130 homes in a Scottish city currently under a housing emergency have been given the green light.
Persimmon’s proposals for 106 houses and 24 flats were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council, despite objections.
The development at Greendykes Road is bounded by Little France Park to the west and Niddrie Burn to the south and was discussed by the development management sub-committee because it had received 20 objections.
One neighbour said the development would cause “damage to the existing setting and amenity of particularly social housing along Greendykes Road and other housing”, adding that it is “an unacceptable spread and densification of housing”.
A community benefit statement read: “Once fully occupied, this proposed development will provide homes for many hundreds of residents, who will help to grow the customer base of local businesses and whose spending patterns will support these businesses to maintain and potentially expand their current staffing levels.”
Changes made to the plans include safeguarding a right of way, increasing and broadening the range of cycle parking, reducing car parking and introducing electric vehicle charging points and safeguarding links to paths within Little France Park.
