The development at Greendykes Road is bounded by Little France Park to the west and Niddrie Burn to the south and was discussed by the development management sub-committee because it had received 20 objections.

One neighbour said the development would cause “damage to the existing setting and amenity of particularly social housing along Greendykes Road and other housing”, adding that it is “an unacceptable spread and densification of housing”.

A community benefit statement read: “Once fully occupied, this proposed development will provide homes for many hundreds of residents, who will help to grow the customer base of local businesses and whose spending patterns will support these businesses to maintain and potentially expand their current staffing levels.”

Changes made to the plans include safeguarding a right of way, increasing and broadening the range of cycle parking, reducing car parking and introducing electric vehicle charging points and safeguarding links to paths within Little France Park.

Hotel near famous Scottish castle for sale at £1.25 million

A “profitable” hotel on Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire, close to Balmoral Castle, has been put up for sale for around £1.25 million.

The sale of the 21-bedroom Loch Kinord Hotel is being conducted by Christie & Co. The family which has owned and operated Loch Kinord Hotel for the last 26 years is “now selling to focus on other interests”, the property agent noted.

Glasgow law firm hails benefit of move to four-day week

A Glasgow law firm has highlighted a boost to business from its switch to a four-day working week.

Complete Clarity Solicitors and Simplicity Legal declared it had moved permanently to a shorter week as it reported an increase in turnover to £1.9 million from £1.7m in its most recent financial year. Staff numbers at the firm had increased from to 22 in September 2022 to 30 last month. Billy Smith, director of Complete Clarity Solicitors and Simplicity Legal, said: “Our focus in the year has been to make the four-day working week a permanent part of our approach to professional practice.