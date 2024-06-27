Police have established he was hit by a lorry in the George Street area of Oban a short time before his body was discovered.

Officers said the HGV and driver have been traced and inquiries are ongoing.

The A85 has been closed in both directions between Connel and Oban with diversions in place, and George Street is also shut to traffic.

Police Scotland Inspector Roy McCarney said: “Emergency services remain at the scene as we work to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“Anyone with further information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident 0255 of June 27.”