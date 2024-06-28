The duo behind a fledgling Highland gin is gearing up for expansion to keep up with demand - just eight months after its launch.
Catriona Murch and Cara Edwards launched Bealach Gin in October after meeting at a parent and toddler group and discovering their shared love of the spirit.
With advice from Business Gateway, they set out to create a gin inspired by the rugged landscape of their surroundings and named it after the Scots Gaelic word for mountain pass, a nod to the banks of Loch Lochy, Lochaber, where they both live.
This vision resulted in the creation of Bealach Highland Gin, a “smooth spirit that boasts a distinctive and flavourful taste”, stemming from the use of sustainably foraged local botanicals such as brambles, bog myrtle, and pines.
READ MORE: Business guru restored hope and renewal to Scottish town
Now on its fifth batch, the gin is stocked by seven businesses within a 16-mile radius of the owners' base. The pair plan to sell to local retailers and beyond after successfully applying for an Alcohol Wholesalers Registration Scheme through HMRC.
The gin was recently awarded silver from the International Wine & Spirit Competition, with the judges describing the spirit as having “a nice depth of flavour, balanced heat, and great complexity”.
Ms Murch, a geography teacher, said: “After careful planning and market research, we knew that we had a solid idea to launch our own craft gin. We approached Business Gateway Highland and met with our advisor who was instantly encouraging. We have very much benefited from the financial support of the start-up grant as there are so many costs to cover at the beginning.”
READ MORE: 'We want to enable more disabled people to discover Scotland'
Ms Edwards brings significant experience of the whisky industry to the role, having previously worked at the Kilchoman Distillery on Islay. The Bealach gin is based on their own recipe: they forage the botanicals and send them, along with bottle and stoppers, to Lost Loch Spirits, which distils the gin and sends it back to Ms Murch and Ms Edwards. They then hand label the bottles and fulfil the orders from their base in Letterfinlay.
Current stockists include the Invergarry Hotel, Invergarry; Whispering Pines Lodge, Letterfinlay; Glen Spean Brewing Co, Spean Bridge; Old Station Bar & Restaurant, Spean Bridge; The Bridge Cafe, Spean Bridge; Old Pines Hotel & Restaurant, Spean Bridge; Highland Soap Co Larder, Fort William; Tyndrum Whisky, Green Welly; and Billington's, Lenzie.
Planning permission has been secured by the pair to distil themselves at Letterfinlay in the long term, which they plan to do once the business has grown and the funding is in place.
Dianne Swanepoel, Business Gateway Highland start-up adviser, said: “Catriona and Cara have worked really hard over the last year to launch their craft gin, and I’m so pleased that they can now call it an award-winning product.
“I would encourage anyone in the local area thinking of starting a business or growing an existing business to make contact with Business Gateway as your first stop shop and make the most of the funding support available.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here