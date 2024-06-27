A Scottish band based in Glasgow say they are ‘raring’ to go after securing the opening support slot for Brit-pop icons The Charlatans.
The English rock band who rose to prominence in the 90s will return to Scotland this weekend when they play Glasgow’s Queens Park on Sunday, and they are bringing a wealth of Scottish talent to open the concert.
Singer and Songwriter Callum Beattie will play the main support slot right before the Charlatans take to the stage, while Edinburgh trio Swim School take the slot before.
The opening slot has gone to Glasgow band The Big Day, who are looking to make an impression on what will be their biggest crowd to date.
The four-piece outfit has built a reputation in recent years for their commanding stage presence as they belt out anthemic pop and rock tracks one by one in sets that are full of colour and crowd interaction.
Following an appearance at TRNSMT Festival in 2023, and then their first abroad show in Sweden this year, the band released their latest single ‘Back To Business’ in May, and they are now looking to play bigger shows.
READ MORE:
Full Queens Park Arena Summer Sessions programme announced
Two day anti-festival announced at Cairngorms National Park
Countdown on for return of Tiree Music Festival this summer
Frontman, Ryan Hunter spoke to The Herald ahead of the show on Sunday and said they’re aiming to demonstrate the same energy they do at every gig, and hopes it can open them up to a wider audience.
He said: “We are absolutely buzzing to be opening up for The Charlatans. Technically it will be the biggest venue that we’ve played so far and hopefully will be the most in attendance.
“However, saying that- we’ll treat it like we treat every one of our shows. We plan to give 100% whether it’s playing to 5 or 5000 people.
“Fans in attendance can expect a lot of party energy from the get-go. We’ve been locked in the practice room for the past month and are absolutely raring to be let out and showcase what we’re all about. We’re also opening with a brand-new song that we wrote last week and that feels very scary and exciting!
“I hope fans of The Charlatans will enjoy it, however - like any support slot, we never tailor our set to be enjoyed by anyone in particular. We’ll be giving it full Big Day and if they enjoy it, great! I love seeing reactions in the flesh from people who’ve never seen or heard of us. Good or bad.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here