Singer and Songwriter Callum Beattie will play the main support slot right before the Charlatans take to the stage, while Edinburgh trio Swim School take the slot before.

The opening slot has gone to Glasgow band The Big Day, who are looking to make an impression on what will be their biggest crowd to date.

Glasgow band The Big Day will open for The Charlatans this Sunday. (Image: Cameron Brisbane)

The four-piece outfit has built a reputation in recent years for their commanding stage presence as they belt out anthemic pop and rock tracks one by one in sets that are full of colour and crowd interaction.

Following an appearance at TRNSMT Festival in 2023, and then their first abroad show in Sweden this year, the band released their latest single ‘Back To Business’ in May, and they are now looking to play bigger shows.

The Big Day playing TRNSMT 2023 River Stage. (Image: Cameron Brisbane)

Frontman, Ryan Hunter spoke to The Herald ahead of the show on Sunday and said they’re aiming to demonstrate the same energy they do at every gig, and hopes it can open them up to a wider audience.

He said: “We are absolutely buzzing to be opening up for The Charlatans. Technically it will be the biggest venue that we’ve played so far and hopefully will be the most in attendance.

“However, saying that- we’ll treat it like we treat every one of our shows. We plan to give 100% whether it’s playing to 5 or 5000 people.



“Fans in attendance can expect a lot of party energy from the get-go. We’ve been locked in the practice room for the past month and are absolutely raring to be let out and showcase what we’re all about. We’re also opening with a brand-new song that we wrote last week and that feels very scary and exciting!



“I hope fans of The Charlatans will enjoy it, however - like any support slot, we never tailor our set to be enjoyed by anyone in particular. We’ll be giving it full Big Day and if they enjoy it, great! I love seeing reactions in the flesh from people who’ve never seen or heard of us. Good or bad.”