Two Scottish venues have been named as the Best in Scotland at a National Pub & Bar Awards ceremony in London this week.
Taking home the title for the South of Scotland region was Vic's in Prestwick, a laid back bar from the Buzzworks group which specialises in tank beers, comfort food and screening live sporting events.
The North of Scotland winner was Macgochans, a former fisherman's cottage which is now a social hub for the Isle of Mull with live music and a menu of fresh seafood.
A member of the team at the Tobermory bar and restaurant said: "Amazing news, Macgochans was named North Scotland Pub of the Year at the National Pub & Bar Awards in London last night.
"After winning the Argyll & Bute Pub of the Year title in the awards, we were up against 13 other pubs from across the north of Scotland last night and we won.
"We’re absolutely over the moon.
"Huge thanks to our wonderful team and our amazing customers."
As well as the regional winners, the National Pub & Bar Awards presented three other accolades on the evening.
Pub Group of the Year went to Nottingham’s Castle Rock Brewery; Bar Group of the Year was awarded to The Blues Kitchen and 'Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award' went to Cheshire Cat Pubs & Bars’ Fitzherbert Arms.
Read more:
-
Opening date for new fine dining restaurant from acclaimed Scottish chef confirmed
-
The only restaurant in Scotland to be included on 2024 list of 'World's Best Steak'
-
Scottish bakery wins pastry award from global restaurant guide
The winner of the evening's top award was The George Inn, Norton St. Philip.
General manager, Linda Johnson, said: "This is absolutely amazing.
"I’m so proud and so emotional.
"I'm just so passionate about my team, the company that supports us, and obviously The George Inn and what we’re all about.”
To view a list of winners in full, click here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here