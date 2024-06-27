The North of Scotland winner was Macgochans, a former fisherman's cottage which is now a social hub for the Isle of Mull with live music and a menu of fresh seafood.

A member of the team at the Tobermory bar and restaurant said: "Amazing news, Macgochans was named North Scotland Pub of the Year at the National Pub & Bar Awards in London last night.

"After winning the Argyll & Bute Pub of the Year title in the awards, we were up against 13 other pubs from across the north of Scotland last night and we won.

"We’re absolutely over the moon.

"Huge thanks to our wonderful team and our amazing customers."

As well as the regional winners, the National Pub & Bar Awards presented three other accolades on the evening.

Pub Group of the Year went to Nottingham’s Castle Rock Brewery; Bar Group of the Year was awarded to The Blues Kitchen and 'Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award' went to Cheshire Cat Pubs & Bars’ Fitzherbert Arms.

Read more:

The winner of the evening's top award was The George Inn, Norton St. Philip.

Pictured: The winners of The National Pub & Bar Awards at the London ceremony (Image: Supplied)

General manager, Linda Johnson, said: "This is absolutely amazing.

"I’m so proud and so emotional.

"I'm just so passionate about my team, the company that supports us, and obviously The George Inn and what we’re all about.”

To view a list of winners in full, click here.