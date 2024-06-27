An archive service which is responsible for locating, preserving and making accessible archives relating to all aspects of the history of the geographical area covered by the Highland Council has been nominated for a prestigious award.
The Highland Archive Service has been nominated in the Record Keeping Service of the Year category at the Archive and Records Association (ARA) awards – the only Scottish service to feature.
It is up against the Essex Police Museum and Lancashire Archives and History.
Since its establishment in 1990, the Highland Archive Service has played a "vital" role in preserving and sharing the rich history of the Highlands.
It is dedicated to collecting, conserving and making accessible records that reflect the history and diversity of the Scottish Highlands and its residents.
READ MORE: Scottish lecturer named as one of Top 50 Women in Engineering
There are four sites operating across the region: the Highland Archive Centre in Inverness; Skye and Lochalsh Archive Centre in Portree; Lochaber Archive Centre in Fort William and Nucleus: The Nuclear and Caithness Archives at Wick Airport.
People can access collections in person or through digital channels with lots of focus on reaching out to schools groups, community organisations as well as audiences worldwide.
High Life Highland Chief Executive Steve Walsh said: “The Highland Archive Service goes beyond just preserving records; they bring history to life. Their work with communities and schools, the hit 'Learn with Lorna' series, and the Am Baile digital heritage website make the Highlands' stories engaging and accessible to everyone.
"This nomination honours their dedication to making history vibrant and strengthening community ties, proving that the stories of the past are very much alive today.”
Judi Menabney, High Life Highland’s Head of Archives and Museums commented: “We are absolutely delighted that the Highland Archive Service has been nominated for this award and its testament to the professionalism and knowledge of the fantastic staff and volunteers that we have working in our four archive centres. They bring our fascinating Highland history to life every day in so many different ways.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here