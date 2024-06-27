It is up against the Essex Police Museum and Lancashire Archives and History.

Since its establishment in 1990, the Highland Archive Service has played a "vital" role in preserving and sharing the rich history of the Highlands.

It is dedicated to collecting, conserving and making accessible records that reflect the history and diversity of the Scottish Highlands and its residents.

There are four sites operating across the region: the Highland Archive Centre in Inverness; Skye and Lochalsh Archive Centre in Portree; Lochaber Archive Centre in Fort William and Nucleus: The Nuclear and Caithness Archives at Wick Airport.

People can access collections in person or through digital channels with lots of focus on reaching out to schools groups, community organisations as well as audiences worldwide.

High Life Highland Chief Executive Steve Walsh said: “The Highland Archive Service goes beyond just preserving records; they bring history to life. Their work with communities and schools, the hit 'Learn with Lorna' series, and the Am Baile digital heritage website make the Highlands' stories engaging and accessible to everyone.

"This nomination honours their dedication to making history vibrant and strengthening community ties, proving that the stories of the past are very much alive today.”

Judi Menabney, High Life Highland’s Head of Archives and Museums commented: “We are absolutely delighted that the Highland Archive Service has been nominated for this award and its testament to the professionalism and knowledge of the fantastic staff and volunteers that we have working in our four archive centres. They bring our fascinating Highland history to life every day in so many different ways.”