However, securing a ticket will not be a straightforward process after the songwriter revealed that 500 pairs of tickets will only be available to win.

The Paisley musician has chosen two charities including a local enterprise to benefit from the competition.

The show will be on Tuesday, August 6, with the chance to win the tickets going live on Friday 28 June at 8am.

From 8am tomorrow, anyone hoping to attend the concert will have to text a donation to put their name in the hat to win two tickets.

Paisley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Tuesday 6th August



From 8am tomorrow morning, 500 pairs of tickets will available to WIN via a £3 ‘text to donate’ competition.



Please get involved to help these two amazing charities @MSF_USA and @STARprojPaisley



Full details tomorrow 8AM pic.twitter.com/KSgQjrGQ6E — Paolo Nutini (@PaoloNutini) June 27, 2024

The two charities he has chosen are Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors without Borders, who provide humanitarian medical care working in Gaza and The West Bank, and The Star Project – an anti-poverty charity in Paisley.

The STAR Project wrote on social media: “We are beyond thrilled that Paolo Nutini is supporting STAR Project & our ongoing efforts to tackle the impact of poverty, & the great work of @MSF_uk in Gaza.

“Paolo’s generosity will make such a difference & we just can’t thank him & his team enough.”