The sudden closure of a Kilmarnock pub this week has been described as 'devastating blow' to the town centre.
Fanny by Gaslight announced it's final day of trading on Tuesday, June 25 with a social media post that read: "Sorry, we're closed."
Website information also lists the bar as 'permanently closed'.
The West George Street venue has been used as a pub since 1846, going by different names over the decades including Railway Tavern, The Saddle Bar and Fifty Waistcoats.
Known locally as 'Fanny's', the Victorian Style bar is located in the heart of the town centre and just a short distance away from the Kilmarnock train station, making it popular with visitors in search of regular live music.
Following the update from owners, many have taken to social media to share their dismay at the sudden loss of an 'iconic' hospitality venue.
One said: "So, so sorry to hear this. My go to when I just randomly wanted a dram. Home from home, always has been."
Another added: "A Shame. Kilmarnock has nothing much for live music now."
Amongst them was councillor Graham Boyd who warned that other businesses could be under threat of closure without continued support.
He said: "There’s no sugar coating this, a devastating blow to the town centre.
"Fanny by Gaslight was an institution in Kilmarnock, Friday night bands playing there are legendary in the town. It wasn’t always my type of music but I enjoyed dropping by quite often on a Friday evening. It gave rock fans their own unique place.
"A pub with loads of character & original features facing the railway station, is this closure a surprise? During the week it often looked almost empty, unlikely to be able to compete with the cheaper chain pubs in the town centre.
"It’s another reminder, where if possible to please support locally owned businesses. My fear is in a few years we’ll only have a few bland chain pubs in the town centre.
"Don’t use it - we lose it."
For further updates, find Fanny by Gaslight on social media here.
