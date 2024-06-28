An airline has launched a new route from a Scottish airport to a historic walled city.
Budget carrier easyJet said it will launch a new route from Edinburgh Airport to the City of Derry Airport which is “not only a brand new service from the Scottish capital but also a brand new destination on easyJet’s network”.
The new flights will take off for the first time from November 4 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays throughout the year.
The new route, to the second largest city in Northern Ireland, will be the seventh new service easyJet has added to its Edinburgh network in the last 12 months, following new flights being introduced to Rovaniemi, Hurghada, Antalya, Santorini, Catania and Agadir.
The carrier said: “City of Derry Airport which lies on the west bank of the River Foyle is home to the country’s only completely intact historic walled city, Derry Girls, a vibrant food scene, award-winning museums and plenty to discover where the Wild Atlantic Way meets the Causeway Coastal Route.”
READ MORE:
Airline launches 'bucket list' flights
New route from Edinburgh to Canada
New holiday destination from Glasgow and Edinburgh
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be announcing a new route from Edinburgh, to City of Derry, a brand new destination for easyJet, which will appeal to leisure and business customers alike.
“We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and by continuing to strengthen our network at Edinburgh we are providing our customers in the Scottish capital with even greater choice and connectivity, all with great value fares and friendly service, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”
Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero) said: “It’s great to see easyJet adding City of Derry Airport to their destinations list from Edinburgh.
“It’s a Derry good city to visit and we’re sure passengers will be excited about more opportunities to experience Northern Ireland and the wider island.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here