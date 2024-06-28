The new flights will take off for the first time from November 4 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays throughout the year.

The new route, to the second largest city in Northern Ireland, will be the seventh new service easyJet has added to its Edinburgh network in the last 12 months, following new flights being introduced to Rovaniemi, Hurghada, Antalya, Santorini, Catania and Agadir.

The airline said it is flying to Derry for the first time (Image: easyJet)

The carrier said: “City of Derry Airport which lies on the west bank of the River Foyle is home to the country’s only completely intact historic walled city, Derry Girls, a vibrant food scene, award-winning museums and plenty to discover where the Wild Atlantic Way meets the Causeway Coastal Route.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be announcing a new route from Edinburgh, to City of Derry, a brand new destination for easyJet, which will appeal to leisure and business customers alike.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and by continuing to strengthen our network at Edinburgh we are providing our customers in the Scottish capital with even greater choice and connectivity, all with great value fares and friendly service, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero) said: “It’s great to see easyJet adding City of Derry Airport to their destinations list from Edinburgh.

“It’s a Derry good city to visit and we’re sure passengers will be excited about more opportunities to experience Northern Ireland and the wider island.”