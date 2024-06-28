Nova Innovation has joined forces with RSK, a global sustainable solutions firm, to develop floating solar power stations across the world.
The two companies have launched a joint venture, AquaGen365, aiming to build on Nova’s first floating solar project, which provides Forth Ports’ headquarters with clean, renewable energy at the Port of Leith, Edinburgh. The marine solar demonstrator is understood to have passed its first big test when it generated electricity through the heavy winds and rain brought by Storm Babet. It generated power though a further 10 named storms during the winter.
Now the AquaGen365 venture plans to roll out floating solar at scale, after a recent study found the technology has the potential to produce 9,343 terawatt hours – enough to meet Europe’s electricity needs nearly three times over.
Simon Forrest, chief executive of Nova Innovation, said: “Floating solar presents a massive step forward in the quest for clean renewable energy. Its main advantage is that it can be installed quickly at scale – particularly in areas where land is scarce or expensive.
“With the commitment made at COP28 to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030, floating solar is a low-cost, accessible solution that can have a real impact on reducing climate change. The complementary skills of RSK and Nova combine perfectly to help achieve these global targets.”
The Port of Leith project is an example of the near-shore sea use of floating solar. It can also be installed in more sheltered inland waters and reservoirs, as well as the more challenging offshore locations out at sea, co-locating with offshore wind, without taking up valuable land space.
David Taylor, director of RSK, said: “Floating solar provides clean, predictable, low-cost energy, using reliable and bankable technology that offers an alternative solution to ground-mounted and rooftop solar. It makes a compelling argument for cost competitive and decarbonised energy generation where land use is not a viable option. Other benefits include: a ‘quick to deploy’ modular design with short lead times; scalability to match energy demands; deployment in both marine and freshwater environments; and excellent water conservation benefits.”
He added: “Floating solar will benefit many sectors, in particular, enabling sustainable irrigation in the agricultural sector, helping to achieve carbon net zero targets within the water industry, the provision of renewable energy to power industrial sites and complexes, and driving the push for ’greener’ ports and harbours.”
