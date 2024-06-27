More than 150,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport this weekend now that school is out for summer.

During the next three weeks an average of 30,000 passengers each day will travel through Glasgow Airport on more than 240 flights.

Many travellers will be heading for popular sunshine hotspots such as the Spanish Costas, the Canary and Balearic Islands, the Algarve in Portugal, Turkey and the Greek Islands. Long-haul destinations including Dubai, Toronto, Orlando and Cancun in Mexico are also proving popular.

City-break destinations expected to be busy with Glasgow Airport passengers this summer include Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Paris, Amsterdam, Rome, Lisbon, Porto and Dublin.

Ronald Leitch, Chief Operating Officer at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “The Scottish summer has been pretty underwhelming so far and we anticipate that the airport will be busy over the next few weeks with passengers keen to head abroad for some much-needed sunshine.

“There is always a fantastic atmosphere in the terminal, particularly now the school term has come to an end and thousands of families arrive at the airport each day to ahead off their holidays.

“The next few weeks will be the busiest we have experienced since 2019. Given it is our peak period, we would remind passengers to arrive in good time for the designated check-in time stated by their airline.

“As always, it’s important that travellers ensure they’re prepared for security and all liquids, gels and pastes being carried in hand luggage should be 100ml or less and presented in the clear bags provided ahead of security. Electrical items should be removed from bags and placed unobstructed along with smaller items such as keys, coins, watches and phones.

“Small steps such as these really help to ensure our passengers pass through security as quickly and smoothly as possible so they can relax and enjoy the start of their holiday."

A number of new and improved retail and catering options have opened in the airport this year including city-based coffee specialist Tinderbox and Pret A Manger, while the popular Caledonia Bar has been completely refurbished.