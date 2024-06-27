A Scottish airport is gearing up for its busiest summer period since 2019.
Glasgow Airport is enjoying its busiest period of the year - with an estimated 600,000 passengers expected to pass through the terminal during the next three weeks.
More than 150,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport this weekend now that school is out for summer.
During the next three weeks an average of 30,000 passengers each day will travel through Glasgow Airport on more than 240 flights.
Many travellers will be heading for popular sunshine hotspots such as the Spanish Costas, the Canary and Balearic Islands, the Algarve in Portugal, Turkey and the Greek Islands. Long-haul destinations including Dubai, Toronto, Orlando and Cancun in Mexico are also proving popular.
READ MORE: Airline announces record schedule to ‘bucket list’ island from Scotland
City-break destinations expected to be busy with Glasgow Airport passengers this summer include Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Paris, Amsterdam, Rome, Lisbon, Porto and Dublin.
Ronald Leitch, Chief Operating Officer at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “The Scottish summer has been pretty underwhelming so far and we anticipate that the airport will be busy over the next few weeks with passengers keen to head abroad for some much-needed sunshine.
“There is always a fantastic atmosphere in the terminal, particularly now the school term has come to an end and thousands of families arrive at the airport each day to ahead off their holidays.
“The next few weeks will be the busiest we have experienced since 2019. Given it is our peak period, we would remind passengers to arrive in good time for the designated check-in time stated by their airline.
“As always, it’s important that travellers ensure they’re prepared for security and all liquids, gels and pastes being carried in hand luggage should be 100ml or less and presented in the clear bags provided ahead of security. Electrical items should be removed from bags and placed unobstructed along with smaller items such as keys, coins, watches and phones.
“Small steps such as these really help to ensure our passengers pass through security as quickly and smoothly as possible so they can relax and enjoy the start of their holiday."
A number of new and improved retail and catering options have opened in the airport this year including city-based coffee specialist Tinderbox and Pret A Manger, while the popular Caledonia Bar has been completely refurbished.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here