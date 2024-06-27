Brought to you by
Flexible working has increasingly become the new norm in today's ever-evolving workplace.
In practise, it can mean different things to different people, but essentially it’s about individuals having more choice in how and where they work and in turn, improving their work-life balance and making them more productive.
The benefits of working flexibly are well evidenced, the International Workplace Group (which includes leading workspace brands Regus, Spaces, HQ & Signature) have done in depth research to better understand the impact that more workspace choice has on every worker. For example, 82% claim it made them feel happier and more motivated, with 55% reporting reduced stress levels. Other benefits include reduced commuting time and more time to invest in family, friends, exercise, and overall wellness.
"Employees have realised they've been wasting time commuting when they don't need to be in an office," Mark Dixon, CEO and Founder of IWG. "While businesses recognize a hybrid or flexible work model means happier, more engaged employees and significant cost savings."
How you could benefit from flexible working
Whether you’re self-employed freelancer or own a small business with employees, you could find a better work-life balance by choosing from any of Regus’ 7 workspaces location from across Glasgow.
The newest Regus workspace is Maitland Street, housed in a Grade A listed former Ambulance Services HQ building, was designed by renowned architects Skinner, Bailey & Lubetkin.
It offers 10,000 square feet of private office spaces, meeting rooms and coworking space where people can connect and collaborate. In addition to the space, Regus helps businesses and startups thrive through its business community and local events.
Coming soon there will be an additional location in 120 Sydney Street.
Why Maitland Street makes perfect sense
The new Maitland Street workspace puts you steps from Glasgow's vibrant core, yet also feels closer to home. Its location offers outstanding transport links so your office, gym, or family is never far away – the perfect balance.
Improve your work life balance today with a visit
So, for Glasgow businesses and professionals craving more quality of life, pop into the new Regus at 30 Maitland Street or visit us at Regus.com. To discover how Regus can help you find a better work-life balance visit regus.com/success.
