In May, the statistics body estimated that the economy had grown by 0.6% over the quarter.

GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.7% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2024, revised up from a first estimate of 0.6%.

The improvement in growth was driven by the services sector, with slightly stronger activity in the professional services, transport and storage sectors.

This growth saw the UK economy rebound from a recession in the latter half of 2023, after the ONS previously confirmed two consecutive quarters of decline.

The economy shrank by 0.1% in the third quarter, and 0.3% in the fourth quarter.