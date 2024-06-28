READ MORE: Driver dies in hospital after road crash

Police said that the man had been involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle in the George Street area of the town a short time earlier.

George Street, Oban (Image: Google)

The HGV and driver have been traced and enquiries remain ongoing. The A85 was closed and reopened around 8pm.

Inspector Roy McCarney, from the Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.



“Anyone with further information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident 0255 of 27 June, 2024.”