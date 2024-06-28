A pedestrian has died after being hit by an HGV vehicle and left at the side of the road.  

Officers said the man’s body was found A85 in the Pennyfuir area of Oban during the early hours of Thursday morning. 

Police said that the man had been involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle in the George Street area of the town a short time earlier.  

George Street, ObanGeorge Street, Oban (Image: Google)

The HGV and driver have been traced and enquiries remain ongoing. The A85 was closed and reopened around 8pm.   

Inspector Roy McCarney, from the Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.  
  
“Anyone with further information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident 0255 of 27 June, 2024.”   