That was something the First Minister had warned was an issue when Rishi Sunak announced the General Election for July 4 and he’s highlighted that a ‘lot of seats that are very close contests’ could now be impacted by the postal vote delays.

He said: “In an election where there will be a number of marginal contests in Scotland, because there is a really intense contest going on here in Scotland, I am worried people will be disenfranchised.”

It’s not the first time Swinney has been critical of Rishi Sunak for the timing of this General Election and had already accused him of being ‘disrespectful’ to hold it at a time when Scotland’s schools had finished and many families would already be on holiday.

Almost a quarter of the electorate use postal votes now and a huge chunk of them have been left waiting to see if they’ll even arrive in time for them to vote before next week.

Swinney pointed to the seats won by the SNP’s Pete Wishart and Stephen Gethins in 2017 when they were elected by 21 votes and two votes respectively as an example of just how close things can get and he is concerned about what is going to happen in the current situation, and it could leave many people in Scotland unable to cast their ballot at all.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: "About 25% of the electorate now vote by post, I don’t know what proportion of postal voters have or have not received their ballot papers.

“But when the convener of the Electoral Management Board for Scotland, Malcolm Burr, makes the comments he made of the concern about the conduct of the postal ballot, that is the advice of the senior returning officer in Scotland, the chair of the Electoral Management Board, expressing deep concern about it.

“I think it is something we should be troubled about.

“The day the Prime Minister called the election I expressed my concern this election was going to take place during the Scottish school summer holidays, and various people criticised me for making that comment.

“But here we are, just as I feared we would be, that people leaving Scotland on their holidays have applied for postal votes, haven’t got them through, and it is not in any way shape or form a surprise to me that that is the case.

“I just think it is a deeply unacceptable situation that people will be disenfranchised because the calling of the election has been done at a time which is quite inconvenient for a lot of people, lots of schools in Scotland are already on their holidays, and we’re a week away from polling day.”