On the third and final night of their three-show run at the Hydro, the Killers have captured the hearts of the Scottish audience by covering a Scottish classic.
The American band came to Glasgow this week as part of their Rebel Diamonds tour, which is their seventh major concert tour, and supports their latest greatest hits album with the same title that was released in 2023.
With only four shows in the UK, the three night stint in Glasgow was there only appearance in Scotland during the tour.
Supporting the American Rock giants was Glasgow's very own Travis, who brought the Killers frontman Brandon Flowers out on stage during their opening slot to belt out a Scottish Classic.
The Scottish four-piece brought him out on the stage to the crowds delight to cover an 80s classic by the East Kilbride pop outfit Aztec Camera.
Footage shared on social media shows Travis teaming up Flowers to belt out Somewhere in My Heart.
🎶 Somewhere in My Heart (Aztec Cameracover) by Travis and Brandon Flowers at OVO Hydro in Glasgow 🏴— The Killers Japan (@TheKillersJPN) June 27, 2024
(1/2)
🎥 joneyre pic.twitter.com/DRLIrEdfg4
The Killers have brought tens of thousands of fans to the Hydro to see their show this week, and have blown crowds away with critics giving the show raving reviews.
The Herald's sister publication The Glasgow Times gave the show five stars and declared that the Las Vegas band had 'brought a taste of glamour from their hometown to the Hydro'.
A diamond shaped stage and laser lights reaching out across the crowd, The Killers have delivered the classics to their audience.
However, not just their own.
READ MORE:
Singing with the Scottish pop anthem with Travis was only just a hint of what was to come as the Killers then covered another Scottish classic for the crowd.
They covered the 1985 anthem 'Whole of The Moon' by The Waterboys.
🎶 The Whole of the Moon at OVO Hydro in Glasgow 🏴🥹😭— The Killers Japan (@TheKillersJPN) June 27, 2024
🎥 reececameron pic.twitter.com/pxCQ0nmBH8
The Killers will now go on to play three dates at the London's O2, while Travis will be back at the Hydro for their own headline show in December.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here