With only four shows in the UK, the three night stint in Glasgow was there only appearance in Scotland during the tour.

Supporting the American Rock giants was Glasgow's very own Travis, who brought the Killers frontman Brandon Flowers out on stage during their opening slot to belt out a Scottish Classic.

The Scottish four-piece brought him out on the stage to the crowds delight to cover an 80s classic by the East Kilbride pop outfit Aztec Camera.

Footage shared on social media shows Travis teaming up Flowers to belt out Somewhere in My Heart.

The Killers have brought tens of thousands of fans to the Hydro to see their show this week, and have blown crowds away with critics giving the show raving reviews.

The Herald's sister publication The Glasgow Times gave the show five stars and declared that the Las Vegas band had 'brought a taste of glamour from their hometown to the Hydro'.

A diamond shaped stage and laser lights reaching out across the crowd, The Killers have delivered the classics to their audience.

However, not just their own.

Singing with the Scottish pop anthem with Travis was only just a hint of what was to come as the Killers then covered another Scottish classic for the crowd.

They covered the 1985 anthem 'Whole of The Moon' by The Waterboys.

The Killers will now go on to play three dates at the London's O2, while Travis will be back at the Hydro for their own headline show in December.