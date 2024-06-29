Let's dive in!



Best Pre-Workout: First Look

We have conducted thorough research into the best pre-workout supplements, carefully examining their ingredients, dependability, and efficacy so you can quickly determine the ideal choice for your personal needs and fitness goals.

1. XWERKS Ignite - Best Pre-Workout Overall

Money-Back Guarantee: Not listed

Return Policy: Email support@xwerks.com

Cost Per Dosage: $1.63 for one-time purchase

Caffeine Per Dose: 150 mg

Pros

Enhances vitality

The amino acid beta-alanine has been shown to improve workouts

Both tyrosine and DMAE are mood and concentration boosters

Boosts muscle growth

Balances low levels of essential minerals

Cons

Pricier than other alternatives

Who Is XWERKS Ignite Best For?





If you’re new to the pre-workout game, XWERKS Ignite might be your perfect pre-workout supplement. It's packed with common ingredients like tyrosine, caffeine, and beta-alanine, which may help boost your energy, focus, and overall performance.

The good news for beginners is that XWERKS Ignite uses lower doses of these ingredients compared to other pre-workouts. This means the effects are likely to be milder and easier on your system, making it a great choice for first-timers. Plus, it is the best pre-workout without creatine, suitable for those who are sensitive to the ingredient.

Who Should Avoid XWERKS Ignite?





XWERKS Ignite might not be your best bet if you already take certain medications, especially antidepressants. The tyrosine in XWERKS Ignite could potentially mess with how those medications work. Best to always check with your doctor before trying a new supplement, especially if you're already on meds.

Ingredients

Energy

150 mg caffeine anhydrous: Provides a sharp increase in energy and alertness, helping to boost overall workout intensity [1].

Provides a sharp increase in energy and alertness, helping to boost overall workout intensity [1]. 10 mg vitamin B6: Aids in energy metabolism by converting food into usable energy, enhancing stamina and endurance [2].

Focus

200 mg DMAE: Increases production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that improves mental focus and concentration during workouts [3].

Increases production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that improves mental focus and concentration during workouts [3]. 500 mg rhodiola rosea: This adaptogen enhances mental clarity and focus, especially under stress, making it easier to maintain concentration during intense sessions [4].

Endurance

80 mg Calcium: Essential for muscle function and nerve transmission, helping to improve muscle endurance and performance [5].

Essential for muscle function and nerve transmission, helping to improve muscle endurance and performance [5]. 3 g L-Citrulline Malate 2:1:Enhances nitric oxide production, improving blood flow, which increases oxygen delivery to muscles and reduces fatigue during prolonged exercise [6].

Cost

1 month: $49 or $46.55/month when you subscribe

Customer Reviews & Ratings

Xwerks Ignite is getting a thumbs up from Amazon reviewers, with a 4-star rating out of 5 from nearly 300 reviews. People are raving about the taste, the performance boost it gives them, and the overall quality. Some reviewers even say it's their secret weapon for amazing workouts, and they love that it comes in delicious flavors. However, not everyone's sold on the value for money, and a few reviewers mentioned issues with the seal.

2. Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train - Best for Focus and Energy

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2.17 for a one-time purchase

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg (a caffeine-free option also available)

Pros

Cheaper than a few other choices

Skyrockets drive, motivation, and energy

Athletes may benefit from taking beta-alanine and taurine

Cons

Only available in the United States and the UK

Who Is Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Best For?





Crazy Nutrition's pre-workout is for those who aim to stay laser-focused and energized during tough workouts. This pre-workout packs 19 ingredients, including caffeine, beta-alanine, and taurine. It gives you the boost you need to power through your workout routines.

Whether you're a seasoned gym goer or a sprinter aiming for that personal best, this formula may help you stay sharp and motivated. Just mix a scoop with 16 ounces of water about 30 minutes before you hit the gym. You can choose from a variety of fun flavors (green apple, fruit punch, and blue raspberry) to suit your taste buds.

Who Should Avoid Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train?





Not a fan of artificial green apple, fruit punch, or blue raspberry flavors? Crazy Nutrition's Intensive Pre-Train might be a flavor miss for you then. This pre-workout also packs a stim punch, so if you're sensitive to caffeine or beta-alanine (which can cause a tingly sensation), it might be best to steer clear.

Ingredients

300 mg ashwagandha: Reduces cortisol levels and stress, improving overall energy and performance while supporting muscle recovery and strength gains [7].

Reduces cortisol levels and stress, improving overall energy and performance while supporting muscle recovery and strength gains [7]. 2.4 g beta alanine: Buffers acid in muscles, increasing physical performance in the 1-4 minute range and delaying muscle fatigue [8].

Buffers acid in muscles, increasing physical performance in the 1-4 minute range and delaying muscle fatigue [8]. 7 g L-citrulline malate 2:1: Enhances nitric oxide production, boosting blood flow to muscles, which improves endurance and reduces soreness post-exercise [6].

Enhances nitric oxide production, boosting blood flow to muscles, which improves endurance and reduces soreness post-exercise [6]. 1 g L-taurine: Supports hydration and muscle function, potentially improving endurance and reducing cramps during workouts [9].

Supports hydration and muscle function, potentially improving endurance and reducing cramps during workouts [9]. 100 mg en-xtra: A natural caffeine amplifier that enhances alertness and focus without the crash, extending the effects of caffeine for sustained energy during workouts [10].

Cost

1 month: $64.99

Customer Reviews & Ratings

Crazy Nutrition's Intensive Pre-Train has a 3.9 out of 5-star rating on its website and over 30 reviews. Customers love the intensity they achieve during workouts and the lack of jitteriness and crashes afterward. However, there are some negative reviews about folks not receiving their orders and having trouble with customer service.

3. BlackWolf - Best for Athletes and Bodybuilders

(Image: .)

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

Return Policy: 14 days

Cost Per Dosage: $2.27 for one-time purchase

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg (a caffeine-free option also available)

Pros

Free delivery across the United States

Creatine improves performance and gains

Subscribe and save 10%

Cons

Contains fillers like silica

Who Is BlackWolf Best For?





BlackWolf is a big hit with athletes and bodybuilders. This pre-workout is designed to give you lasting energy, laser focus, and endurance to crush your workouts. It's packed with 11 science-backed ingredients, including classics like caffeine, L-citrulline, and creatine, to help you power through anything.

Plus, it comes in 2 delicious flavors, green apple and blue raspberry, to keep your taste buds happy. Heads up, though, the caffeine-free version only comes in fruit punch.

Who Should Avoid BlackWolf?





BlackWolf might not be your best bet if you take certain medications, especially antidepressants. The combo of caffeine and methylliberine in BlackWolf packs a punch, and it could potentially mess with how those antidepressants work.

Ingredients

6000 mg L-citrulline malate: Significantly boosts nitric oxide production, enhancing blood flow, increasing oxygen delivery to muscles, and improving endurance and recovery [6].

Significantly boosts nitric oxide production, enhancing blood flow, increasing oxygen delivery to muscles, and improving endurance and recovery [6]. 1000 mg taurine: Enhances water and electrolyte movement into cells, supporting improved muscle function and reducing fatigue during intense workouts [9].

Enhances water and electrolyte movement into cells, supporting improved muscle function and reducing fatigue during intense workouts [9]. 200 mg caffeine anhydrous: Provides a rapid increase in energy and focus, enhancing mental alertness and physical performance [1].

Provides a rapid increase in energy and focus, enhancing mental alertness and physical performance [1]. 3000 mg creatine monohydrate: Improves strength, increases power output, and enhances muscle mass by boosting ATP production during short bursts of intense exercise [11].

Improves strength, increases power output, and enhances muscle mass by boosting ATP production during short bursts of intense exercise [11]. 1000 mg L-arginine: Promotes vasodilation, improving blood flow and providing better nutrient delivery and oxygen supply to muscles [12].

Promotes vasodilation, improving blood flow and providing better nutrient delivery and oxygen supply to muscles [12]. 125 mg dynamine: Boosts energy and focus quickly without increasing heart rate or blood pressure, enhancing cognitive function and mood during workouts [13].

Cost

1 tub (22 servings): $49.99

2 tubs (44 servings): $99.98

3 tubs (66 servings): $149.97

Customer Reviews & Ratings

BlackWolf seems to be a bit of a mystery on the reviews front. There aren't many out there, but one reviewer on Trustpilot mentioned it gave them a great focus boost at the beginning of their workout. However, they weren't a fan of the taste and said the customer service was rough. With limited reviews, it's tough to say for sure what most users think.

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.67 for one-time purchase

Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Stimulant-free

Comes in 7 natural flavors and is sweetened with stevia

Supports muscle growth and recovery

Cons

Doesn’t include essential B vitamins

Who Is Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout Best For?





Not a fan of the jitters from caffeine? Or maybe you hit the gym after work and don't want a pre-workout keeping you up all night? Transparent Labs Stim-Free Lean Pre-Workout is your best option. It's designed for exactly these situations.

As one of the best stim-free pre-workouts, it packs a punch with science-backed ingredients to help you crush your workout. It is perfect for afternoon or nighttime training sessions or if you're just sensitive to caffeine and need an alternative.

Who Should Avoid Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout?





If you’re craving that pre-workout caffeine kick, then Transparent Labs Stim-Free Lean Pre-Workout might not be your best bet. This one is designed for folks who want to avoid the jitters and focus on other ways to fuel their workout.

Ingredients

8000 mg L-citrulline malate: Improves blood flow and oxygen delivery to muscles, improving endurance and reducing fatigue [6].

Improves blood flow and oxygen delivery to muscles, improving endurance and reducing fatigue [6]. 4000 mg beta-alanine: Increases muscle carnosine levels, delaying muscle fatigue and enhancing performance during high-intensity training [8].

Increases muscle carnosine levels, delaying muscle fatigue and enhancing performance during high-intensity training [8]. 2500 mg betaine anhydrous: Supports strength and power output by promoting muscle protein synthesis and improving hydration [14].

Supports strength and power output by promoting muscle protein synthesis and improving hydration [14]. 1300 mg taurine: Strengthens muscle function and reduces muscle damage, enhancing overall workout performance and recovery [9].

Strengthens muscle function and reduces muscle damage, enhancing overall workout performance and recovery [9]. 1000 mg L-tyrosine: May help boost mental focus and reduce stress during workouts, improving concentration and performance [15].

May help boost mental focus and reduce stress during workouts, improving concentration and performance [15]. 50 mg Senactiv®: Enhances energy and muscle recovery by promoting the regeneration of new cells and reducing muscle inflammation [16].

Cost

1 Month: $49.99 or $44.99/month when you subscribe

Customer Reviews & Ratings

Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout has a 4.2-star rating out of 5 and over 90 reviews on Amazon. People say that it helps them perform better, the taste is on point, and the quality feels top-notch. Some reviewers even claim it's the best stim-free pre-workout out there, giving them great pumps and that extra push they need to power through their workouts.

A few folks pointed out that they experienced some allergic reactions and that it was a hassle trying to get a refund. So, the usual disclaimer applies—be sure to check the ingredients list carefully and know the brand's return policy before you buy any supplement.

5. Transparent Labs Lean Pre-Workout - Best Pre-Workout for Beginners

(Image: .)

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $1.67 for one-time purchase

Caffeine Per Dose: 180 mg

Pros

Effective for cutting phase

Taking beta-alanine before a workout may boost workout performance

Caffeine and theanine improve concentration and drive

Cons

Policy regarding returns and refunds is rather stringent

Who Is Transparent Labs Lean PreWorkout Best For?





Are you new to pre-workout supplements or stuck in a workout rut? Transparent Labs Lean Pre-Workout might be the key to getting your game on and unlocking your next level of workout intensity. This pre-workout is designed to be an all-around champion, offering classic performance boosters like citrulline and beta-alanine to help you push harder.

Transparent Labs Lean Pre-Workout also contains fat-burning ingredients like caffeine and chromium to support your overall fitness goals. It uses natural flavors and sweeteners and comes in a whopping 9 flavors to keep your taste buds happy, making it one of the best-tasting pre-workout supplements.

Who Should Avoid Transparent Labs Lean Pre-Workout?





If you're jittery from coffee or tea, Transparent Labs Lean Pre-Workout might not be your best friend. It packs a caffeine punch, so if you're looking to avoid the stimulants altogether, their stim-free formula might be a better fit.

Ingredients

5 mg BioPerine®: May help enhance nutrient absorption and bioavailability of other ingredients [17].

May help enhance nutrient absorption and bioavailability of other ingredients [17]. 180 mg L-theanine: Promotes calm focus and reduces jitters, especially when combined with caffeine [18].

Promotes calm focus and reduces jitters, especially when combined with caffeine [18]. 180 mg organic caffeine: Boosts energy levels and improves mental alertness for optimal workout performance [1].

Boosts energy levels and improves mental alertness for optimal workout performance [1]. 500 mg choline bitartrate: Supports cognitive function and enhances muscle performance [19].

Supports cognitive function and enhances muscle performance [19]. 1000 mg acetyl-L-carnitine: Increases energy production and reduces muscle fatigue, improving endurance and recovery [20].

Cost

1 Month: $49.99 or $44.99/month when you subscribe

Customer Reviews & Ratings

On Amazon, Transparent Labs Lean Pre-Workout has a solid 4-star rating out of 5 with over 70 reviews. People are loving the wide variety of flavors (9 to choose from!) and the pre-workout boost it gives them. However, it seems everyone's body reacts differently. Some reviewers say it just didn't do much for them, while others experienced side effects like nausea and headaches.

6. Naked Nutrition Naked Energy - Best for Vegans

Money-Back Guarantee: 14 days

Return Policy: 14 days

Cost Per Dosage: $0.90 for one-time purchase

Caffeine Per Dose: 200 mg (a caffeine-free option also available)

Pros

50 servings per tub

Vegan-friendly

The most affordable option for subscribers

Cons

Limited flavor options

Who Is Naked Nutrition Naked Energy Best For?





Are you absolutely crushing those workouts and want to take your workouts to the next level? Naked Nutrition's Naked Energy might be your perfect match. This pre-workout powder is all about plant-powered performance, packed with premium vegan ingredients to give you that clean energy boost.

And guess what? It's easy on the wallet, too, with 50 servings per tub coming in at just under a dollar a serving (even cheaper if you subscribe).

Who Should Avoid Naked Nutrition Naked Energy?





If you're sensitive to caffeine or take any prescriptions, chat with your doctor first before taking it. This pre-workout isn't for pregnant or nursing women either.

Ingredients

333 mg vitamin C: Acts as an antioxidant, protecting muscles from damage and aiding in faster recovery [21].

Acts as an antioxidant, protecting muscles from damage and aiding in faster recovery [21]. 200 mg caffeine: Increases fat burning, aiding in weight loss and providing a sustained energy source during exercise [1].

Increases fat burning, aiding in weight loss and providing a sustained energy source during exercise [1]. 40 mg vitamin B3: Promotes blood flow and reduces muscle fatigue while also supporting energy production by aiding in the conversion of food into fuel [22].

Promotes blood flow and reduces muscle fatigue while also supporting energy production by aiding in the conversion of food into fuel [22]. 667 mg vitamin B6: Helps with protein metabolism and muscle repair, supporting muscle growth and recovery [2].

Helps with protein metabolism and muscle repair, supporting muscle growth and recovery [2]. 333 mcg folate: Supports red blood cell production to improve oxygen delivery to muscles [23].

Supports red blood cell production to improve oxygen delivery to muscles [23]. 27 mg calcium: Essential for muscle contraction and overall muscle function [5].

Cost

1 Month: $44.99 or $35.99 when you subscribe

Customer Ratings

Customers are raving about Naked Energy on Amazon, giving it a solid 4.1-star rating out of 5 with over 2,800 reviews. People are impressed with the quality, the pre-workout benefits, and the energy boost it provides. Reviewers say it works wonders for their workouts, feels healthy, and gives them that extra pep in their step. That said, some folks mention that they have experienced some side effects, so experiences seem to vary a bit.

What Is a Pre-Workout Supplement?





Think of a pre-workout supplement as your gym buddy in a powder or capsule. It's a supplement that contains a special mix of ingredients designed to give you an energy boost before you hit the gym.

The goal is to enhance your workout by helping you push harder, last longer, and even recover faster. These supplements often contain such compounds as caffeine for energy, creatine for strength, and beta-alanine to fight fatigue. Basically, they're a way to prepare your body to perform at its peak.

The Best Pre-Workout Ingredients

The best pre-workout pills will include at least a handful of any of the ingredients listed below.

Creatine

This is like built-in muscle fuel, and your body already makes it. But a creatine supplement can give your muscles an extra kick if you're crushing intense workouts. Think of it as topping up the tank!

Caffeine

You know this one–energy in a cup! Most pre-workouts have about the same amount of caffeine, which can help you push harder.

Beta-Alanine

This one might make you itch a bit before your workout. But stick with it because, over a few weeks, it may improve your muscle performance and endurance. Just lower the dose if the itch is too annoying.

Citrulline

As an amino acid, citrulline can boost your athletic performance and even reduce muscle soreness after you hit the gym. It might also help with blood flow by widening your blood vessels. The science on this one is still being figured out, but it's a promising contender.

Taurine

Another amino acid. You might recognize this from energy drinks. It has a whole range of potential effects, from influencing your weight to revving up your athletic performance. It might also help speed up muscle recovery.

Tyrosine

This ingredient does not directly help build muscle but can crank up your neurotransmitters, which could mean better focus and mood during your workout. Think of it as a mental pep talk.

Betaine Anhydrous

It might give you a little extra oomph in your workouts. Even though the research is mixed on this one, some have reported experiencing a little extra performance boost from its use.

Ingredient Safety

Many pre-workout supplements claim that their ingredients are entirely natural and, as a result, risk-free. However, things are a bit more complex than that. It is critical to understand what's in the supplements, their consequences, and how they might impact your health.

Ingredients To Avoid

Pre-workout supplements can be your secret weapon for crushing those workouts, but not all are created equal. While some are packed with helpful ingredients, others might contain compounds that can leave you feeling worse. Here's what to watch out for:

Mega-Dose Caffeine. Sure, caffeine gives you an energy kick, but too much can lead to jitters and even insomnia. Aim for pre-workouts with a moderate amount of caffeine, around 200 mg or less.

Sure, caffeine gives you an energy kick, but too much can lead to jitters and even insomnia. Aim for pre-workouts with a moderate amount of caffeine, around 200 mg or less. Artificial Sweeteners. Swapping sugar for artificial sweeteners might seem like a healthy choice, but some sugar alcohols (sorbitol, mannitol) can cause bloating, gas, and diarrhea–not exactly ideal for your workout.

Swapping sugar for artificial sweeteners might seem like a healthy choice, but some sugar alcohols (sorbitol, mannitol) can cause bloating, gas, and diarrhea–not exactly ideal for your workout. Unnecessary Fillers and Food Coloring. These add bulk and pretty colors to the product but offer no real benefit. Look for pre-workouts with minimal fillers, and skip the artificial colors altogether.

Benefits of Pre-Workouts

Pre-workouts may benefit people, assisting them in achieving their exercise objectives. Since exercise is a complex undertaking, people use various techniques to increase their performance.

Enhanced Physical Performance

Pre-workouts are packed with ingredients like creatine and beta-alanine that can help you push harder for longer. Creatine fights off muscle fatigue, while citrulline gets your blood pumping for better circulation. This translates to more reps, faster times, and overall better workouts. Even if the performance boost is temporary, the gains you make can add up over time.

Increased Energy

Feeling sluggish before the gym? Pre-workouts often have stimulants like caffeine to give you that extra kick. Plus, some contain ingredients like beta-alanine that may help your muscles release more energy.

Improved Focus

A killer workout requires both physical and mental strength. Focus helps you maintain proper form, avoid injuries, and dig deep when things get tough. Some pre-workouts contain tyrosine and DMAE, which may support the production of focus-enhancing neurotransmitters like dopamine.

Muscle and Strength Gains

Pre-workouts can help with muscle protein synthesis, the process of creating new muscle tissue. Some even contain protein to give your muscles an extra building block.

Potential Side Effects of Pre-Workouts

The adverse effects caused by the best pre-workouts might vary. Some typical side effects include:

Uneasy stomach

Dehydration

Exercise-induced fatigue

A sensation similar to itching or tingling

Nausea

Trembling

Migraines

A state of restlessness due to excess

Sleeplessness

Precautions

Before you start taking pre-workout supplements, it's important to consider how they might interact with your body and any medications you're on. Some ingredients, like tyrosine or ginseng, can interfere with such medications as those intended to address blood pressure, mood, or diabetes. Always talk to your doctor before starting any new supplement, just to be safe.

How To Use the Best Pre-Workouts

Below are responses to a few questions about how to use the best pre-workout for women and men to get you started on the right foot with a reliable supplement strategy.

When Should I Take Pre-Workout?





The timing can depend on how you react to the supplement's ingredients. Generally, you'll need 30 minutes to 2 hours before pumping iron.

The key ingredient is usually caffeine, which gives you that energy kick. Ideally, you want it to hit you right as you start your workout, so 15-60 minutes beforehand is the sweet spot.

Another crucial compound is citrulline, which works best if you take it an hour before. Don't stress too much, though. Find a middle ground that works for you and your body. There's no need to overthink it.

How Long Do the Effects of Pre-Workouts Last?





That caffeine boost everyone loves? Yeah, that can fade pretty quickly. On the other hand, some ingredients, like beta-alanine, take a while to build up in your system. You might not feel it right away, but stick with it for a few weeks, and you might be surprised.

Can a Pre-Workout Supplement Go Bad?





Even the best pre-workout powder can eventually turn on you. There's usually an expiration date on the tub for a reason. Think about it: some pre-workouts might have dairy in them, and that can go bad like anything else—not exactly a recipe for a good workout (or a happy stomach).

Even if it doesn't make you sick, the ingredients might lose their magic touch. Plus, those powder tubs? The older they get, the clumpy and nasty they can become.

Why You Shouldn’t Dry Scoop Your Pre-Workout

Dry scooping involves taking a scoop of that powder straight out of the tub and down the hatch—no water is involved. Sounds hardcore, right? Well, not really. Here's the thing: those ingredients are designed to be mixed with water for a reason. Avoiding the water doesn't make it work any better; it just makes it tough to swallow and be absorbed into the system faster.

How We Chose the Best Pre-Workout Supplements

Choosing the best pre-workout supplement involves evaluating several key factors to ensure quality, effectiveness, and safety. Here's a detailed approach to how we made our choices:

Manufacturer Reputation: Before listing any product, we checked out the brand's history and what customers are saying about it. This can give you a heads-up on potential side effects and what to expect.

Before listing any product, we checked out the brand's history and what customers are saying about it. This can give you a heads-up on potential side effects and what to expect. Product Transparency: We prioritized legitimate companies, like XWERKS that disclose everything about their products, including exact ingredient amounts.

We prioritized legitimate companies, like XWERKS that disclose everything about their products, including exact ingredient amounts. Quality of Ingredients: Our review focused on products with ingredients that have proven scientific backing, like creatine, beta-alanine, and caffeine. These are the all-stars in the pre-workout world.

Our review focused on products with ingredients that have proven scientific backing, like creatine, beta-alanine, and caffeine. These are the all-stars in the pre-workout world. Health and Safety: Super high-dose formulas can be risky. Powerful stimulants may give you energy, but they can also come with unwanted side effects. We checked all the options on our list for interactions with any medications and pre-existing health conditions.

Super high-dose formulas can be risky. Powerful stimulants may give you energy, but they can also come with unwanted side effects. We checked all the options on our list for interactions with any medications and pre-existing health conditions. Flavor and Texture: You shouldn't have to suffer for your gains! The pre-workout supplements on our list taste decent and mix well.

You shouldn't have to suffer for your gains! The pre-workout supplements on our list taste decent and mix well. Value for Money: The cost of pre-workouts can add up pretty quickly, especially if you're trying different ones to find the perfect fit. We considered budget-friendly options with good return policies. Our review didn't just focus on price; it also considered the number of servings per container and the quality of the ingredients. We want you to get the most bang for your buck.

The cost of pre-workouts can add up pretty quickly, especially if you're trying different ones to find the perfect fit. We considered budget-friendly options with good return policies. Our review didn't just focus on price; it also considered the number of servings per container and the quality of the ingredients. We want you to get the most bang for your buck. Serving Size: A huge scoop of powder can be daunting, but a tiny serving might not give you the results you want. Our review includes only pre-workouts with a serving size that's easy to swallow and delivers the right amount of ingredients.

Natural Pre-Workout Alternatives

Okay, so you're interested in natural ways to fuel your workouts? Smart! Food can be your best pre-workout friend. Here's a rundown of some natural pre-workout options:

Fruits: They're nature's candy and the best pre-workout snack for many people. Fruits give you a quick energy boost with natural sugars, protein for muscle building, and bonus phytonutrients for overall health. Think banana, apple, or berries–grab one and go!

They're nature's candy and the best pre-workout snack for many people. Fruits give you a quick energy boost with natural sugars, protein for muscle building, and bonus phytonutrients for overall health. Think banana, apple, or berries–grab one and go! Oats: This breakfast staple is a slow-burning energy source thanks to complex carbs. Plus, the protein helps with muscle growth, and some studies suggest it can reduce muscle soreness. Not a bad way to start your day!

This breakfast staple is a slow-burning energy source thanks to complex carbs. Plus, the protein helps with muscle growth, and some studies suggest it can reduce muscle soreness. Not a bad way to start your day! Bread: Another option for carbs to keep you going during your workout. Whole wheat options are best for sustained energy.

Another option for carbs to keep you going during your workout. Whole wheat options are best for sustained energy. Sweet Potatoes: Sweet potatoes are loaded with complex carbs, natural sugars for energy, and some anti-inflammatory phytonutrients that can help with recovery. Roast one up before your gym session.

Sweet potatoes are loaded with complex carbs, natural sugars for energy, and some anti-inflammatory phytonutrients that can help with recovery. Roast one up before your gym session. Salt: Don't underestimate the power of a pinch of salt. It helps your body stay hydrated and supports various bodily functions–essential for a good workout.

FAQs About the Best Pre-Workout Supplements

Still have questions regarding the best pre-workouts? Check below to see whether we've addressed your concerns.

What Is the Best Pre Workout?





Based on our review, the top multi-ingredient pre-workout supplements[1] include XWERKS Ignite and Crazy Nutrition's Intense Pre-Train. That said, the "best" pre-workout really depends on your individual needs and preferences. Powders offer more concentrated ingredients, but look for ones with proven ingredients like creatine and caffeine, and avoid fillers and artificial junk. Try coffee or a banana if you're looking for a natural boost.

Can You Take Pre-Workouts Every Day?





Daily pre-workout use depends on the ingredients and your body's response. While some ingredients might be safe for everyday use, others take time to build up in your system. It's also smart to give your body rest days from stimulants, and caffeine dependence can be a drag. Pay attention to your body, take breaks when needed, and consult a doctor if you have any concerns.

Are Pre-Workouts Safe for Women?





Generally, pre-workouts are safe for healthy women, but with a few things to consider. For instance, women might be more sensitive to caffeine. As a result, you should opt for women's best pre-workout supplements with lower doses or explore any of the best caffeine-free pre-workouts. Certain ingredients might not be suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women, and it's always best to consult your doctor before starting any new supplements.

Can I Drink Coffee as a Pre-Workout?





You can definitely use coffee for a pre-workout boost. It's the best pre-workout drink to get your metabolism firing and feel more energized. While it might not be as strong as a pre-workout powder, the caffeine in coffee can still be pretty effective.

Is It Better To Use Pre-Workout Tablets or Gels?





Powders may rule the pre-workout world, but don't discount tablets and gels. They can be just as effective as long as the ingredients and dosages match your needs.

Think of it as choosing your workout outfit—if tablets are convenient for you, go for it! Just be aware that gels and gummies might be a bit saturated with sugar, animal products, or other surprising ingredients you might want to avoid. Read the label carefully to avoid surprises.

What Is the Best Pre-Workout for Energy?





Crazy Nutrition's Intense Pre-Train is our top pick for energy and focus. But the best one for you may depend on your preferences and how you react to stimulants. If you're okay with caffeine, a pre-workout with around 150-250 mg can be a good bet. Look for ingredients like citrulline for extra blood flow, and consider natural options like coffee or fruit before your workout.

What Is the Strongest Caffeine Pre-Workout?





Crazy Nutrition's Intense Pre-Train, BlackWolf, and Naked Energy are our top options, offering 200 mg of caffeine each. That said, very high caffeine doses can lead to jitters, anxiety, insomnia, and other unpleasant side effects. Be mindful of your tolerance and choose a pre-workout with a safe amount (around 100mg of caffeine).

What Is America’s Best Pre-Workout Brand?





While XWERKS Ignite is our #1 option, there isn't a single "best" pre-workout brand in America since different brands cater to individual needs and preferences. Some excel in transparency with clear labeling, while others focus on organic ingredients. What works wonders for one person might not be the best fit for you.

Do Bodybuilders Use Pre-Workouts?





Yes, bodybuilders often use the best pre-workout for pumps to enhance their workouts. The extra energy boost, focus, and potential muscle-building benefits can be attractive for someone pushing their limits in the gym. However, it's not essential–some bodybuilders rely on natural pre-workout options or focus on getting the right nutrients from their diet.

Best Pre-Workout Supplements: The Final Verdict

Pre-workouts can be a great way to elevate your workouts, but it's all about finding the right fit for you. Look for a balanced supplement that provides the nutrients you need to crush your goals.

We particularly liked XWERKS Ignite for its quality ingredients and reasonable price tag. But remember, everyone's different! Explore the options we mentioned and see what works best for you.

