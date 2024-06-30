Best Nootropics of 2024

Nootropics have the potential to help you boost your overall cognitive performance, and we have reviewed some of the best nootropics 2024 has to offer. From brands that let you customize your own blend to those that offer on-the-go options like gummies, we’ve covered a wide range of options so you can make the right choice.

1. Thesis - Best Nootropics Overall



Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

30 days Return Policy: 30 days

30 days Cost Per Dosage: $2.63

$2.63 Caffeine Per Dose: 100 mg

Pros

Get a personalized blend in under 3 minutes

Easy access to a wellness coach

Promotes problem-solving skills

Offers both caffeinated and caffeine-free blends

Build your pack of blends or get a recommendation through a quiz

Cons

Potential side effects such as headaches or digestive issues

Who Is Thesis Best For?





Thesis touts itself as an effective brain power booster for busy bees like you. This might be your jam if you wrestle with mentally intensive endeavors such as dealing with reports, getting lost in data analysis, or constantly brainstorming solutions.

It comes in 6 different blends named after their benefits: Clarity, Energy, Motivation, Logic, Creativity, and Confidence. With any combination of these benefits, you can power through those demanding tasks without your brain going on vacation. Of course, check with a doc before diving in, but if you're looking for an edge, TakeThesis could be worth checking out.

Key Ingredients

The primary ingredients in each TakeThesis blend include:

Clarity

500 mg Alpha-GPC: Enhances cognitive function and memory by increasing levels of acetylcholine, a key neurotransmitter involved in learning and memory [1].

Energy

100 mg Caffeine: Boosts alertness and concentration, providing a quick increase in energy to improve mental focus [2].

Motivation

500 mg L-Phenylalanine: A precursor to dopamine, which is crucial for maintaining focus, motivation, and reward-seeking behaviors [3].

Logic

320 mg Synapsa (Bacopa Monnieri): Improves cognitive processing, learning rate, and memory consolidation, enhancing logical thinking and information processing [4].

Creativity

120 mg Ashwagandha Extract: Reduces stress and anxiety, potentially enhancing creative thinking by improving overall brain function and mood stability [5].

Confidence

28 mg Saffron: May improve mood and treat depressive symptoms, indirectly boosting confidence and social interaction abilities [6].

Pricing

Pack of 4 blends: $119/pack or $79/month when you subscribe

User Reviews

There aren't many Thesis reviews out there, but we did find a couple on Trustpilot. Here's the skinny: it has a 3.6-star rating based on only 2 reviews. One person loved it and said it helped them ditch Adderall and feel more like themself.

However, the other reviewer could have been more impressed, saying the pills didn't do anything, and they couldn't even unsubscribe. Try searching for independent Thesis reviews online or see if the company has a social media presence where you can check out what people are saying.

2. NooCube - Best for Comprehensive Cognitive Enhancement



Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days

60 days Return Policy: 67 days

67 days Cost Per Dosage: $2.17

$2.17 Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

All-in-one capsules; no need to stack other supplements

Non-GMO ingredients

Free worldwide shipping

Ideal for men and women of any age

Cons

Certain ingredients can cause minimal side effects

Who Is NooCube Best For?





NooCube is like a brain gym membership for anyone who wants to level up their mental game. This supplement is one of the best nootropics for studying. It may help you be laser-focused, remember things like a champ, and ace those exams.

Professionals, this one's for you too! If you work in a pressure cooker environment or juggle complex projects, NooCube may help give your brain the boost it needs to stay sharp, creative, and on top of your game.

Key Ingredients

The primary ingredients required for this blend are as follows:

20 mg Marigold Flower Extract (Lutemax 2020): Contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which support visual health and cognitive functions, potentially enhancing reaction times and spatial memory [7].

Contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which support visual health and cognitive functions, potentially enhancing reaction times and spatial memory [7]. 100 mg L-Theanine: Promotes relaxation without drowsiness, improving focus and attention while reducing stress, making it easier to stay on task [8].

Promotes relaxation without drowsiness, improving focus and attention while reducing stress, making it easier to stay on task [8]. 250 mg Bacopa Monnieri: Enhances cognitive abilities by improving memory formation and reducing anxiety, supporting better learning and mental performance [4].

Enhances cognitive abilities by improving memory formation and reducing anxiety, supporting better learning and mental performance [4]. 20 mg Panax Ginseng: Boosts mental energy and reduces fatigue, enhancing cognitive function and overall mental performance under stress [9].

Pricing

1 Month: $64.99

3 Months: $129.99

5 Months: $194.99

User Reviews

Their website is full of glowing testimonials about feeling more organized and focused, but its UK Trustpilot page tells a different story. 8 users there say it did nothing for them. So, to get a better idea, ask people you know if they've tried it. That way, you can get a more well-rounded picture of whether Noocube might be worth it for you.

3. Hunter Focus - Best for Focus

Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

Return Policy: 30 days

Cost Per Dosage: $3.0

Caffeine Per Dose: 100 mg

Pros

Produces fast results

Free from fillers, soy, or gluten

No binders or synthetic ingredients

Its efficacy is backed by research

Cons

Relatively pricey compared to similar products

Who Is Hunter Focus Best For?





Hunter Focus is like a brainpower buffet—anyone can grab a plate. Students, working warriors, creative minds, and even gamers—this supplement is designed to help you focus like a laser, sharpen your mental clarity, and basically become a productivity machine.

In addition to being one of the best nootropics for focus, Hunter Focus may also support overall brain health. This way, you can keep your mind firing on all cylinders, no matter what you're tackling.

Key Ingredients

Hunter Focus includes naturally occurring active ingredients in the following groups:

Concentration Activation

250 mg Citicoline: Enhances neural communication and increases the synthesis of acetylcholine, improving focus and mental clarity [10].

Enhances neural communication and increases the synthesis of acetylcholine, improving focus and mental clarity [10]. 500 mg L-Tyrosine: Supports the production of neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine, crucial for enhancing alertness and focus under stress [11].

Memory Matrix

500 mg Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom: Supports brain health by stimulating the growth of nerve cells, which improves memory and cognitive function [12].

Supports brain health by stimulating the growth of nerve cells, which improves memory and cognitive function [12]. 300 mg Bacopa Monnieri: Enhances memory and learning by improving synaptic communication in the brain and reducing anxiety [4].

Mood Amplification

100 mg Phosphatidylserine: Vital for maintaining cellular function in the brain, helps mitigate stress, and enhances mood and cognitive function [13].

Vital for maintaining cellular function in the brain, helps mitigate stress, and enhances mood and cognitive function [13]. 300 mg Ashwagandha Root: Reduces stress and anxiety, promoting calmness and improving mental focus and stamina [5].

Pricing

1 Month (Starter Bottle): $90

2 Months (Brain Booster Pack): $180

4 Months (Ultimate Brain Power Bundle): $270

User Reviews

Hunter Focus itself is under the radar when it comes to reviews. We could only find 1 on Amazon, and that person wasn't a fan of the caffeine content or price. However, the company behind Hunter Focus, Roar Ambition, has a solid reputation on Trustpilot with an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars from over 50 reviews. People love their customer service, the quality of the ingredients, and the fact that they use premium stuff in their products.

Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

30 days Return Policy: 30 days

30 days Cost Per Dosage: $3.75 (when you buy the 12-pack)

$3.75 (when you buy the 12-pack) Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Extended duration

Convenient once-daily dosing

Ideal for those who are always on the go

May help manage some ADHD symptoms

Cons

The exact amount of each ingredient not disclosed

Who Is Addall XR Travel Pack Best For?





Addall XR Travel Pack is among the best over-the-counter nootropics for ADHD. It contains natural ingredients that may help reduce the symptoms of ADHD by increasing alertness and focus and reducing anxiety. However, the effects are generally mild compared to prescription ADHD medications.

Addall XR Travel Pack is also perfect for jet-setters, busy bees at work, students on the run, or anyone who needs enhancing focus and mental clarity. Plus, this travel-sized pack is caffeine-free, so you don’t have to worry about the jitters and can power through your day.

Key Ingredients

Addall XR includes a 750mg proprietary blend of:

Gamma-aminobutyric acid: Acts as a neurotransmitter inhibitor, promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety, which can enhance mental clarity and focus [14].

Acts as a neurotransmitter inhibitor, promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety, which can enhance mental clarity and focus [14]. 1-Amino-2-Phenylethane: Thought to influence mood and cognition by affecting dopamine levels, potentially enhancing alertness and attention [15].

Thought to influence mood and cognition by affecting dopamine levels, potentially enhancing alertness and attention [15]. 2-Amino-6-Methylheptane: A stimulant that boosts energy and concentration, similar to caffeine but potentially with a longer-lasting effect [16].

A stimulant that boosts energy and concentration, similar to caffeine but potentially with a longer-lasting effect [16]. Gelatin: While primarily used as a capsule component in supplements, it also provides glycine, an amino acid that can support cognitive function and sleep quality [17].

Pricing

1-Pack: $6.95

3-Pack: $14.95

6-Pack: $24.95

12-Pack: $44.95

A pack contains just 1 serving; you can subscribe and save 15% on any pack.

User Reviews

Although one of the best nootropics for ADHD, Addall XR Travel Pack seems like a mixed bag on Amazon, with an average rating of 3.3 out of 5 stars from over 2,600 reviews. While some users love the energy boost and focus it provides, others experience side effects like headaches, nausea, and stomach aches. There are also complaints about the quality, with some capsules arriving broken or discolored.

5. Mind Lab Pro - Best for Fast Results

Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

30 days Return Policy: 14 days

14 days Cost Per Dosage: $2.30

$2.30 Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Caffeine-free and filler-free formula

Starts working in around 30-minutes

Vegan and vegetarian-friendly

Plant-based NutriCaps capsules support gut health

Cons

Excessive use may cause queasiness and lightheadedness

Who Is Mind Lab Pro Best For?





Mind Lab Pro is all about fast-acting brainpower. We're talking 30 minutes and you might feel like a whole new you. Imagine sharper focus, laser-like concentration for hours, and recalling things like a champ.

Plus, you might feel more alert, clear-headed, and even a little happier. This nootropic is designed to boost your mental agility and motivation, making it one of the best nootropics for creativity.

Key Ingredients

250 mg Citicoline: Enhances neurotransmitter levels, particularly acetylcholine, boosting brain function and improving focus and memory retention [10].

Enhances neurotransmitter levels, particularly acetylcholine, boosting brain function and improving focus and memory retention [10]. 500 mg Lion's Mane Mushroom: Promotes nerve growth factor synthesis, which aids in brain cell regeneration and improves cognitive functions like concentration and memory [12].

Promotes nerve growth factor synthesis, which aids in brain cell regeneration and improves cognitive functions like concentration and memory [12]. 75 mg Maritime Pine Bark Extract: Contains powerful antioxidants that support increased blood flow to the brain, enhancing cognitive performance and reducing oxidative stress [18].

Contains powerful antioxidants that support increased blood flow to the brain, enhancing cognitive performance and reducing oxidative stress [18]. 100 mg Phosphatidylserine: Vital for maintaining cellular function in the brain, it helps enhance memory, learning, and concentration and can also mitigate cognitive decline [13].

Vital for maintaining cellular function in the brain, it helps enhance memory, learning, and concentration and can also mitigate cognitive decline [13]. 50 mg Rhodiola Rosea: Acts as an adaptogen, improving the body's stress response and enhancing mental stamina, focus, and mood under stress [19].

Acts as an adaptogen, improving the body's stress response and enhancing mental stamina, focus, and mood under stress [19]. 150 mg Bacopa Monnieri: Boosts brain function by enhancing synaptic communication, improving memory formation, and potentially slowing cognitive decline [4].

Pricing

1 Month: $69

2 Months: $138

4 Months: $207

User Reviews

Mind Lab Pro gets a thumbs up from reviewers with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot (based on 56 reviews) and 3.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon (over 1,000 reviews). People love the boost in focus, clarity, and energy it provides, saying it helps with memory and overall cognitive function. That said, some reviewers felt the price tag was steep.

6. FOCL Day Stack - Ideal for Focus and Energy

Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 60 days

60 days Return Policy: 60 days

60 days Cost Per Dosage: $1.30

$1.30 Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Non-habit forming

Caffeine-free

Huge savings and discounts when you subscribe

Simple dosage

Cons

Not enough essential vitamins and minerals

Who Is FOCL Day Stack Best For?





FOCL Day Stack is your brain's best friend for busy days. Are you a student juggling classes and projects? A professional swamped with deadlines? This all-natural supplement is designed to help anyone conquer their daytime with laser focus, boosted energy, and sharper thinking.

On top of being among the best nootropics for energy and focus, FOCL Day Stack is also caffeine-free, so you won’t experience jitters or crashes as you do with other nootropics.

Key Ingredients

50 mg Organic Rhodiola Rosea: Improves mental performance and resilience against stress, improving concentration, mood, and overall mental stamina [19].

Improves mental performance and resilience against stress, improving concentration, mood, and overall mental stamina [19]. 5 mg Vitamin B6: Crucial for neurotransmitter synthesis, such as serotonin and dopamine, which are essential for mood regulation and cognitive function [20].

Crucial for neurotransmitter synthesis, such as serotonin and dopamine, which are essential for mood regulation and cognitive function [20]. 150 mg L-Theanine: Promotes relaxation without sedation, improving attention and focus, particularly in combination with caffeine [8].

Promotes relaxation without sedation, improving attention and focus, particularly in combination with caffeine [8]. 1000 mg Organic Lion’s Mane: Supports brain health by stimulating nerve growth factors, which enhances memory and cognitive functions [12].

Supports brain health by stimulating nerve growth factors, which enhances memory and cognitive functions [12]. 150 mg Organic Bacopa Monnieri: Improves cognitive processing, memory, and learning speed by enhancing neurotransmitter activity and reducing anxiety [4].

Pricing

Singe Pack (1-Month Supply): $39 or $31.20 when you subscribe

3-Pack (3-Month Supply): $93.60

User Reviews

FOCL Day Stack seems promising on Amazon, snagging a 4.1 out of 5-star rating from over 20 reviews! Users appreciate the easy-to-swallow capsules and say it helps them feel focused, energized, and even in a better mood. However, some reviewers mentioned it just didn't work for them.

7. Performance Lab Mind - Best for Instant Mental Energy

Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

30 days Return Policy: 14 days

14 days Cost Per Dosage: $1.97

$1.97 Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Support focus, memory, mood, and overall brain health

Easy-to-swallow capsules

Helps restore essential brain nutrients

Simple 1 capsule/day dosage

Cons

Doesn’t include essential vitamins and minerals

Who Is Performance Lab Mind Best For?





Performance Lab Mind is for you if you need an instant mental boost within 30 minutes. You might feel a surge of mental energy. And the longer you take it, the better it gets. So, if you’re also looking for the best nootropics for productivity, Performance Lab Mind might be worth a try.

Key Ingredients

250 mg Citicoline: Enhances cognitive function and memory by increasing brain energy and neuroprotection [10].

Enhances cognitive function and memory by increasing brain energy and neuroprotection [10]. 100 mg Phosphatidylserine: May improve memory, cognitive function, and mental clarity, especially under stress [13].

May improve memory, cognitive function, and mental clarity, especially under stress [13]. 250 mg L-Tyrosine: Boosts mental performance and focus, particularly during stressful or challenging situations [11].

Boosts mental performance and focus, particularly during stressful or challenging situations [11]. 75 mg Maritime Pine Bark Extract: Supports brain health by improving blood flow and antioxidant protection [18].

Pricing

1 Month: $59.00

2 Months: $118.00

4 Months: $177.00

User Reviews

Performance Lab Mind itself might be a bit under the radar review-wise, but the company behind it, Performance Lab, has a solid reputation on Trustpilot. With an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars from 4 reviews, users seem impressed by the quality of their products, mentioning minimal side effects and excellent customer service.

8. Mind Vitality - Top Choice for Cognitive Performance and Well-Being

Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 100 days

100 days Return Policy: 14 days

14 days Cost Per Dosage: $2.33

$2.33 Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Improves focus and mental clarity

Supports memory retention and overall brain health

Mood-enhancing properties for a balanced mental state

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

May take some time to notice significant cognitive improvements

Potential for mild side effects

Who Is Mind Vitality Best For?





Mind Vitality is best for individuals seeking a natural and holistic approach to cognitive enhancement and brain health. It's particularly suitable for adults of all ages who want to improve memory, focus, concentration, and mental clarity.

Key Ingredients

Mind Vitality boasts of its intriguing "Ignition Tri-Factor" formula, like a 3-pronged attack to help increase your brainpower. Each capsule packs a combo of effective nutrients working in 3 different ways to optimize your mental function. Let's explore some of the ingredients in each prong:

Stress Kill Switch

250 mg Ashwagandha: Reduces stress and anxiety, promoting mental clarity and focus [5].

Reduces stress and anxiety, promoting mental clarity and focus [5]. 250 mg Rhodiola Rosea: This enhances cognitive function and combats mental fatigue [19].

Brain Focus

300 mg Bacopa Monnieri: Helps improve memory and learning abilities [4].

Helps improve memory and learning abilities [4]. 50 mg Ginkgo Biloba: Increases blood flow to the brain, supporting cognitive function and memory [21].

Cognitive Acceleration

0.2 mg Huperzia Serrate: May help boost neurotransmitter levels, enhancing memory and learning [22].

May help boost neurotransmitter levels, enhancing memory and learning [22]. 500 mg Lion’s Mane: Stimulates nerve growth factor, promoting brain health and cognitive function [12].

Pricing

1 Month: $69.99

3 Months: $139.99

5 Months: $209.99

User Reviews

External reviews are scarce for Mind Vitality, and it's not on Amazon. We recommend asking friends or family if they've heard of it. You can also try niche health supplement websites or forums to see if anyone's talking about it there.

9. Neuro Gum Energy & Focus - Suitable for Busy People

Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

30 days Return Policy: 30 days

30 days Cost Per Dosage: $0.83

$0.83 Caffeine Per Dose: 80 mg

Pros

Portable and convenient on the go

Faster absorption compared to pills or capsules

Sugar and aspartame-free

Customizable dosage

Cons

Not suitable for caffeine-sensitive users

Comes in only 2 flavors

Who Is Neuro Gum Energy & Focus Best For?





Neuro Gum Energy & Focus is your secret weapon for conquering busy days. Stuck in a brain fog? Feeling fried? Just pop a piece of this gum or mint for a quick and convenient mental boost!

It's also reputed to be one of the best natural nootropics for on-the-go warriors who need to stay sharp, focused, and energized throughout the day. No need for pills or potions; just chew your way to better brain power.

Key Ingredients

80 mg Natural Caffeine: Improves alertness and enhances focus, providing a quick mental boost [2].

Improves alertness and enhances focus, providing a quick mental boost [2]. 120 mg L-Theanine: Helps to promote relaxation without drowsiness, reducing stress and anxiety while enhancing cognitive function [8].

Helps to promote relaxation without drowsiness, reducing stress and anxiety while enhancing cognitive function [8]. 1.4 mg Vitamin B6: Supports brain health and neurotransmitter function, improving mood and cognitive performance [20].

Supports brain health and neurotransmitter function, improving mood and cognitive performance [20]. 4.8 mcg Vitamin B12: Boosts energy levels and aids in maintaining healthy brain functions [23].

Pricing

6-Pack (54 Pieces): $24.99

Bulk Bag (90 Pieces): $30.99

12-Pack (108 Pieces): $43.98

Bulk Bag (180 Pieces): $54.99

You can also subscribe and get 10% off on every order.

User Reviews

Neuro Gum Energy & Focus is a hit with Amazon reviewers, scoring a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 260 reviews. People love the focus and energy boost from the gum, saying it helps them stay awake and alert without feeling jittery. They also appreciate the quality and performance of the gum itself. However, some reviewers felt the energy boost could last longer, and opinions on the taste and price were mixed.

10. BrainPill - Best for Mental Clarity

Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 67 days

67 days Return Policy: 60 days

60 days Cost Per Dosage: $2.33

$2.33 Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Clinically tested ingredients

Includes essential vitamins

Cognitive advantages like attention and mental clarity

May improve short and long-term memory

Cons

Contains gelatin

Could interact negatively with some medications

Who Is BrainPill Best For?





BrainPill is a one-stop shop for brainpower buffs. As one of the best nootropics for memory and mental clarity, this supplement is designed to be your brain's personal trainer. It may help you enhance your cognitive skills across the board.

Imagine remembering things like a champ, getting a boost in short-term and long-term memory, and feeling sharper under pressure. You might find yourself concentrating more productively and getting more done in less time.

Key Ingredients

175 mg Tyrosine: Strengthens cognitive performance and reduces stress under demanding conditions [11].

Strengthens cognitive performance and reduces stress under demanding conditions [11]. 100 mg L-Theanine: May help promote relaxation without drowsiness and improve focus and attention [8].

May help promote relaxation without drowsiness and improve focus and attention [8]. 250 mg Citicoline-Cognizin: This helps support brain energy, enhances memory, and boosts mental clarity [10].

This helps support brain energy, enhances memory, and boosts mental clarity [10]. 320 mg Bacopa Monnieri as Synapsa: Improves memory retention and cognitive function over time [4].

Improves memory retention and cognitive function over time [4]. 100 mg Ginkgo Biloba: May help enhance blood flow to the brain, supporting cognitive function and memory [21].

Pricing

1 Month: $69.95

3 Months: $192.95

6 Months: $354.95

User Reviews

Finding user experiences for BrainPill seems challenging. There's just 1 review on Trustpilot, and it's not exactly glowing—that reviewer got a headache and had trouble returning the product. Since online info is scarce, here's a better approach: ask people you know if they've tried BrainPill. Getting first hand feedback from friends or family can give you a more balanced idea of whether this supplement might be worth a shot.

11. BetterBrand BetterMushrooms - Best Mushroom-Based Nootropics

Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: 30 days

30 days Return Policy: 30 days

30 days Cost Per Dosage: $1.33

$1.33 Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Suitable for vegans

Promotes cognition, energy, and overall well-being

Supports your gut health and metabolism

Provides antioxidant support

Cons

Includes added sugar

Comes in only raspberry flavor

Who Is BetterBrand BetterMushrooms Best For?





If you're on the hunt for a mushroom-powered upgrade, BetterBrand BetterMushrooms might be your new best friend. This unique blend packs a punch with 12 functional mushrooms designed to help you relax, boost your mood, and sharpen your focus like a laser.

In addition, it may improve your gut health and metabolism and keep inflammation and unfriendly microbes at bay. So, if you need the best nootropics for anxiety to level up your mind, body, and spirit, BetterBrand BetterMushrooms is definitely worth checking out!

Key Ingredients

BetterMushrooms includes 300 mg of a proprietary blend of mushrooms. Here are a few of them:

Chaga: Enhances cognitive function and supports brain health with its high antioxidant content [24].

Enhances cognitive function and supports brain health with its high antioxidant content [24]. Reishi: Reduces stress and improves focus by promoting relaxation and mental clarity [25].

Reduces stress and improves focus by promoting relaxation and mental clarity [25]. Turkey Tail: Supports immune function, which can contribute to overall brain health and mental performance [26].

Supports immune function, which can contribute to overall brain health and mental performance [26]. Maitake: Boosts cognitive function and supports overall brain health with its rich nutrient profile [27].

Pricing

1 Month: $39.95

2 Months: $79.90

User Reviews

With over 750 reviewers on Amazon giving them a 4.2-star rating overall, people love the taste, how easy they are to take, and their positive effects. Many reviewers say these gummies boost their energy and mood, helping them stay focused and upbeat all day. Some even say they help with anxiety. Of course, everyone's different, and a few folks have yet to notice a change.

12. Earth and Star Mushroom Gummies - Best for Critical Thinking

Key Features

Money-Back Guarantee: Not-listed

Not-listed Return Policy: Not-listed

Not-listed Cost Per Dosage: $1.75

$1.75 Caffeine Per Dose: Caffeine-free

Pros

Immune system support

Cognitive enhancement

No artificial additives

Convenient gummy form

Cons

Potential for overconsumption

Could use more flavor options

Who Are Earth & Star Mushroom Gummies Best For?





Looking to give your mental health a boost? Earth & Star Mushroom Gummies might be your new go-to! These brain-boosting gummies are packed with adaptogens, which are natural substances reputed to help your body handle stress.

Plus, they're loaded with beta-glucans, which can be helpful for blood sugar control, keeping you feeling fuller for longer and supporting your immune system.

Key Ingredients

Earth and Star Mushroom Gummies include a total of 500 mg of fruiting body functional mushroom extracts per serving. Let’s look at a few of them:

500 mg Lion's Mane Mushroom: Enhances cognitive function and supports brain health by promoting nerve growth factor (NGF) production [12].

Enhances cognitive function and supports brain health by promoting nerve growth factor (NGF) production [12]. 200 mg L-Theanine: Promotes relaxation and reduces stress without causing drowsiness, improving focus and mental clarity [8].

Pricing

1 Month: $47.25

User Reviews

Folks on Amazon rave about the taste and say the nootropic is a fantastic way to keep your immune system strong. With an average of 4.3 stars out of 5 from over 100 reviews, these gummies seem like a winner. However, some users don’t like the raspberry flavor, and there are a few complaints about its cholesterol-raising ingredients.

What Are Nootropics?





Nootropics are like brain food for healthy folks looking to get a mental edge. Think of them as smart drugs or cognitive enhancers. The goal is to supercharge your brainpower.

Nootropics can target areas like memory, creativity, and focus. They work in several different ways, like fine-tuning brain chemistry, boosting blood flow, or even encouraging brain cell growth.

How Do Nootropics Work?





Nootropics work through various mechanisms to enhance cognitive function and promote brain health. Some of the key ways they work include:

Neurotransmitter Modulation

Nootropics can influence the release, uptake, or sensitivity of brain chemicals like acetylcholine, dopamine, serotonin, and glutamate. This fancy footwork can have a real impact on your brainpower. By fine-tuning these brain chemicals, nootropics may help you learn better, recall things more easily, and concentrate like a champ.

Enhancing Cerebral Circulation

Imagine your brain cells are like partygoers. They need a steady stream of oxygen and nutrients to keep the party going strong, which is where nootropics that enhance cerebral circulation come in. These are like VIP passes for your brain cells. They work as vasodilators, increasing blood flow to deliver more oxygen and nutrients to your brain cells to help them function at their best.

Neuroprotection

Nootropics aren't just about giving your brain a temporary power-up. Some of them act like bodyguards for your brain cells. These neuroprotective nootropics are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. They help shield your brain cells from damage caused by oxidative stress and inflammation. It's like putting up a shield to protect your brain from free radicals and inflammation.

Increasing Neuroplasticity

Some nootropics may help boost neuroplasticity, which is your brain's ability to “bend” and “reshape” itself. This can lead to some pretty awesome benefits, like improved learning, memory, and even better cognitive flexibility. Lion's mane mushroom and bacopa monnieri are some of the nootropics that are said to be particularly helpful in this area.

Reducing Stress and Anxiety

Feeling stressed and anxious can mess with your thinking, so some nootropics target your stress response and help you to relax. Adaptogens like ashwagandha and rhodiola rosea are some examples. They're thought to regulate cortisol levels, a stress hormone, and help prevent stress-related cognitive decline.

Types of Nootropics

There are several types of nootropics, each with its mechanisms of action and intended effects:

Racetams

These are one of the first classes synthetically created. Think of them as the granddaddies of smart drugs. Piracetam, aniracetam, and oxiracetam are some of the big names. They may help enhance your memory, learning rate, and overall brain function by tweaking your brain chemicals.

Cholinergics

They focus on a specific neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, which is like a messenger in your brain. Cholinergics, like choline supplements and huperzine A, can up the levels of this messenger molecule. Why? Because it's thought to help with memory and focus. So, giving your brain more of this communication tool might boost your cognitive abilities.

Adaptogens

They're all about helping your body adapt to stress and find its happy place. Ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea, and ginseng are some of the popular choices in this category. While they might not directly zap your brainpower like some other nootropics, they can indirectly help your cognitive function by fighting fatigue.

Stimulants

While they aren't your typical nootropics, they can be powerful tools for giving your brain a jumpstart. Stimulants can increase alertness, focus, and energy levels. But watch out for side effects and dependence.

Neurotransmitter Precursors

Nootropics can work in all sorts of ways to give your brain a boost, and here's where neurotransmitter precursors come in. They are building blocks for your brain chemicals, like dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine. The idea is that by providing your brain with more of this raw material, you might be able to support your mood, motivation, and even cognitive function.

Natural vs. Synthetic Nootropics

There are 2 main categories of nootropics out there: natural and synthetic.

Natural Nootropics

They come from herbs, plants, and even stuff you might already have in your kitchen, like caffeine. People have been using them for centuries, and they're generally considered to be safer options. Plus, some natural nootropics, like ginkgo biloba, might even give you other health benefits on top of the brain boost effect.

Synthetic Nootropics

On the other hand, synthetic nootropics are lab-made. You may think of them as cutting-edge tech for your brain. They're designed specifically to give you a cognitive edge, and some, like modafinil and racetams, can be really powerful. The downside? They can be harsher on your system and have more potential side effects.

Are Nootropics Effective?





So, the big question is whether nootropics actually work. Like most things in life, the answer is "it depends."

Some people swear by nootropics, saying they've sharpened their focus, memory, and overall brainpower. For others, not so much. The truth is the science of nootropics is still playing catch-up. There have been some promising studies on certain compounds, but we need more research to know for sure how effective they are for different people and situations.

Here's why it can be a mixed bag:

Individual Biology: We're all wired differently, so what works wonders for your friend might not do much for you.

We're all wired differently, so what works wonders for your friend might not do much for you. Dosage: Like with any medication, dosage matters. Too little might not work, and too much could backfire.

Like with any medication, dosage matters. Too little might not work, and too much could backfire. The Nootropic Itself: Some nootropics seem to have more scientific backing than others.

The bottom line? Nootropics aren't magic pills. If you're considering trying them, it's important to do your research, talk to your doctor, and be realistic about your expectations.

Benefits of Nootropics

Nootropics offer several potential benefits, as discussed below:

Short-Term Memory

Struggling to remember where you put your keys? Short-term memory woes can be frustrating, but nootropics might be able to lend a helping hand.

They come in different forms, but some supplements are packed with amino acids, the building blocks of protein. These amino acid powerhouses may potentially help maintain healthy nerve growth factors and brain connections. This could lead to sharper short-term memory and better information retention.

Brain Health (Brain Cells)

Keeping your brain cells happy and healthy is key to sharpening your thinking. Nootropics can potentially help with maintaining, developing, and even recovering brain cells.

Let’s think of your brain cells as a garden. You want to keep them well-nourished and growing strong for optimal performance. Nootropics can be like fertilizer and sunshine for your brain garden.

Focus and Productivity

Stuck in a productivity rut? Nootropics might be the secret weapon you've been looking for. If you deal with demanding work or hobbies that require laser focus, these brain power boosters could be a game-changer.

Nootropics contain natural ingredients that may help you crank up your output, sharpen your concentration, and zero in on those pesky details. They might even become your best friend if you pull long hours; some can combat fatigue and sleep deprivation, keeping you sharp even when you take them before bed.

Improve Mental Performance

Mental exhaustion and confusion are the two main symptoms that stress-induced disturbances in brain networks may cause. If you've observed a reduction in your cognitive skills, taking a nootropic pill daily may be a successful way to increase brain activity and return to normal.

You may reach your full potential by using the best brain supplements to improve communication inside your cerebral circuits. Look for any of the best nootropics for brain fog, like Mind Lab Pro or Performance Lab Mind.

Mood Regulation

We all know life can throw curveballs that mess with our mood. The good news is some nootropics might be able to lend a hand. As mood regulators, they work by tweaking your brain chemistry and lessening the effects of imbalances that can lead to stress, anxiety, and even depression.

In essence, the best nootropics rectify chemical imbalances in the brain and lessen their effects, which is how they might alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression. Consider supplements like Thesis or NooCube if you need the best nootropics for depression.

Risks of Nootropics

Nootropics, while offering potential cognitive benefits, also pose risks.

Side Effects : Users may experience headaches, gastrointestinal issues, insomnia, or nervousness akin to other supplements or medications.

: Users may experience headaches, gastrointestinal issues, insomnia, or nervousness akin to other supplements or medications. Lack of Regulation : Many nootropics lack regulation by agencies like the FDA, raising concerns about safety and efficacy and increasing the risk of consuming contaminated or adulterated products.

: Many nootropics lack regulation by agencies like the FDA, raising concerns about safety and efficacy and increasing the risk of consuming contaminated or adulterated products. Dependency : Some individuals may develop a dependence on nootropics for cognitive enhancement, potentially relying on them for daily functioning or performance.

: Some individuals may develop a dependence on nootropics for cognitive enhancement, potentially relying on them for daily functioning or performance. Long-Term Effects: The jury's still out on what happens when you take nootropics for a long time, especially the synthetic or newer ones.

How We Selected the Best Nootropic Brain Boosters

Selecting the best nootropic brain boosters involves a rigorous process to ensure that the chosen products are effective and well-tolerated. Here are the key criteria and steps we used in our selection process:

Customer Reviews

Real user experiences offer valuable insights into a nootropic's effectiveness and potential side effects. We looked for consistent positive feedback regarding cognitive enhancement and minimal negative reports.

Refund Policies

A generous refund policy demonstrates a company's confidence in its product and allows you to try it risk-free. That is why we favored brands with transparent and hassle-free return windows.

Dosage and Convenience

Our review considered the dosage form (capsules, powder, etc.) and how often you need to take it. Look for convenient options that fit seamlessly into your routine and preference.

Pricing and Availability

Nootropics can vary in cost, so we considered both affordability and the value proposition relative to the ingredients and benefits offered. Easy availability from reputable retailers was also a plus.

Ingredient Transparency and Efficacy

We prioritized brands that disclose all ingredients clearly and prioritized those backed by scientific evidence for cognitive enhancement. We also favored nootropics with a clear focus on the desired effects.

Safety and Quality Measures

Manufacturing practices and third-party testing are crucial for ensuring the safety and purity of the ingredients. We prioritized brands that adhere to strict quality control measures.

Brand Reputation and Authenticity

Established nootropic brands have a history of transparency and positive customer feedback due to their proven quality and efficacy track record. Authenticity in marketing claims and adherence to ethical practices further enhance brand reputation, fostering consumer trust and loyalty.

FAQs About the Best Nootropics

Here are answers to more popular questions people ask about the best nootropics online.

Is It Safe to Use Smart Drugs?





Smart drug safety depends on various factors, including individual health, product quality, and source, dosage, frequency of use, potential side effects, and long-term effects.

Consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen. Use supplements judiciously, follow recommended guidelines, and monitor for adverse reactions.

What Nootropics Work Right Away?





Nootropics like caffeine and theacrine can give you that instant zap of focus and alertness you need. Even some adaptogens like rhodiola rosea or fast-absorbing herbal extracts can do the trick. Multi-ingredient formulas with fast-acting formulas include Performance Lab Mind and Mind Lab Pro. They usually start working within 30 minutes. But remember, everyone's different, and what works for some might not work for you.

What Is the Highest Rated Brain Supplement?





Finding the "highest-rated" brain booster is like finding the perfect jeans—it depends on what you need. Some folks love Thesis, NooCube, or Performance Lab Mind because they pack a punch with different ingredients and really seem to help them focus and remember. But remember, everyone's brain is wired differently, so do your research and chat with your doctor before trying any nootropics.

Final Thoughts on the Best Nootropics

In conclusion, if you're aiming to enhance your mental capabilities, nootropics might be worth exploring. This guide has reviewed 12 of the best options, including noteworthy products like Thesis, to help boost memory, focus, and overall cognitive function.

Ideal for students, professionals, or anyone seeking a mental edge. These brain pills have been carefully selected based on their benefits, ingredients, and positive user feedback. With the right nootropic, you can potentially unlock a higher level of mental performance, making everyday cognitive tasks a bit easier to manage.

References