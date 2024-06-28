A statement prepared by LBA to support the planning application for the new padel courts at Heriot Watt University’s National Performance Centre for Sport, said the "design of the courts is to maximise the visibility of the existing wall".

The statement continued: "The new padel courts are of a much smaller scale than the sports complex behind and have a high level of transparency. The intention is to form a lightweight roof canopy for weather protection. The proposals do not form an enclosed building that would obscure other elements of the site."

The B-listed walled garden, in its original form marked on a map from 1843 with the wall four to five metres in height, has been incorporated into the Oriam facility.

The statement added: "The proposals have been held off the existing garden wall, which is untouched by the proposals. The design of the courts is to maximise the visibility of the existing wall. The wall will be visible through glazed courts and high level mesh panels.

"Panoramic courts will be specified to minimise the court structure and the mesh panels will be coloured a mid grey which is less visually obstrusive than black.

"Whilst the wall is not physically affected by the proposals it will enrich the socialising space by providing a rich backdrop to the covered external social space."

Council planners said: "The proposal is to be located to the front of the former walled garden, and of a design that maximises visibility of the structure.

"The use of glazed walls and a light canopy structure shall ensure that the setting of the listed building is not adversely impacted.

"The impact on the setting of the listed structure is deemed to be minor and acceptable in this instance."

