Now a new analysis has revealed the Scottish locations where most books are set.

VisitScotland analysed over 11,500 books on the Goodreads database to reveal readers’ top-rated books set in Scotland and the regions most frequently depicted in literature.

The analysis identified the top 10 regions within Scotland where the most books are set, along with the top-rated books by readers set in each region.

While the top regions include the Highlands, Edinburgh & The Lothians, and Glasgow & Clyde Valley, there are many hidden gems that have inspired writers all across the country, including islands like St. Kilda and South Uist.

READ MORE: German traffic to VisitScotland website soars during Scotland’s EURO 2024 games

The analysis uncovered that The Highlands is the region where most books are set, with 2,815 books unfolding against its picturesque backdrop. Edinburgh & the Lothians emerged with 1,646 literary works situated amidst the historical allure of Scotland's capital, while Glasgow & Clyde Valley stands strong with 1,154 books showcasing the rich diversity of Scotland's urban and rural landscapes.

The findings indicated that the most frequently featured locations within the Highlands in literature are Skye, Inverness, and the Cairngorm Mountains, while other spots, such as Caithness and Dornoch have also served as significant sources of inspiration.

According to the findings, the highest-rated books by readers on Goodreads are the first two books in the Outlander series, in which Diana Gabaldon brought the Highlands to life transporting readers to 18th century Scotland. Outlander, the first book of the series, has over 1,050,054 ratings on Goodreads, making it evident that Gabaldon's novel has struck a chord with countless readers worldwide.

Among the top-rated books set in Edinburgh & The Lothians on Goodreads are One Day by David Nicholls and Trainspotting by Irvine Welsh.

Two of the Goodreads top-rated books set in Glasgow & Clyde Valley are Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman and Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart.

Edinburgh has inspired authors with its ancient architecture

Meanwhile, some of the top-rated books on Goodreads set in Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire are The Winter Sea and The Firebird, both by Susanna Kearsley.

In Argyll & The Isles, Robert Louis Stevenson's Kidnapped takes readers on an adventurous journey through rugged landscapes. The Kingdom of Fife is the backdrop for Evie Dunmore's Portrait of a Scotsman, while The Scottish Borders come alive through the medieval ballad Thomas the Rhymer.

In Shetland, Ann Cleeves' Red Bones immerses readers in a gripping mystery against the stark beauty of the islands, while Angus & Dundee's rich cultural heritage is vividly portrayed in James Robertson's Joseph Knight.

Marc Lambert, Chief Executive of Scottish Book Trust says: “Scotland’s wild landscapes and dramatic history have been a rich source of inspiration for writers for centuries, and readers around the world continue to be drawn to the literature of our country. There’s a long tradition within the Scots and Gaelic languages for storytelling inspired by place, and our writing talent continue to find a creative energy here.

“Every year we see for ourselves, through our New Writers Awards and Scotland’s Stories writing opportunity, that writers find the awe-inspiring scenery and bustling, vibrant cities a fantastic inspiration to create fictional worlds or to share real-life experiences, all of which contribute to the stories of a nation.”

To explore more about all the regions in Scotland and the key books set there, visit: https://www.visitscotland.com/things-to-do/attractions/arts-culture/scottish-literature/scotland-by-books