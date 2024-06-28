A Highland Loch where swimmers cut through the ice to get a dip in winter has been named as having the only fresh-water beach to win an award from environment watchdogs.
Loch Morlich, near Aviemore in the Cairngorms, is a popular destination for swimmers all-year round and has previously been highlighted among the country’s top beach spots.
Its sandy shore has been awarded a 2024 Beach Award from Keep Scotland Beautiful - the only fresh water beach to be recognised in the annual awards which highlight clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches.
Organised by the Keep Scotland Beautiful charity, the awards assess beaches against criteria that look at information provision, water quality, beach safety and management, facilities, access and cleanliness.
The popular Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) site is popular with water sports enthusiasts, and is often packed with day-trippers on sunny summer days.
FLS Inverness and Strathspey Area Visitor Services Manager, Carol MacKintosh, said: “As we gear up for a busy summer this award is a great testament to all the hard work that our staff put in to looking after the site.
“It also highlights the fact most of our visitors care for the place as much as we do and are careful to leave the beach as clean and tidy as they found it.
“Their conscientious approach makes our jobs that much easier – and was certainly a factor in Loch Morlich winning this award.”
She added: “It is a hugely popular site and can be quite challenging to manage during peak periods. We hope with the beach being recognised with this accolade, people will continue to support us in keeping this place one of Scotland’s most beautiful spots.
“Visitors can do this by putting litter in the bin, clearing up after their dogs, using on-site toilets to help us to maintain high water standards and ensuring clean water for all.”
Every beach considered for an award is visited by a trained assessor to ensure that the beach meets the award criteria.
Ms MacKintosh said: “We’d like to say a big thank you, in advance of the busiest time of the year, to all the people who, by behaving responsibly, will help us to keep our forests looking beautiful and ensure that they continue to be amazing places to visit.
“In addition to asking that visitors use the bins provided or take their litter home for proper disposal or recycling, we advise people to use portable camping stoves instead of lighting fires and to leave trees intact.”
