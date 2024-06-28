Now, with less than two weeks to go until the 750th anniversary of his birth on July 11, Historic Scotland sites are hosting a range of activities that give visitors the chance to walk in the shoes of the iconic Scottish ruler and learn more about his historic legacy.

Visitors can follow in the footsteps of Bruce with the Outlaw King Trail, leading to historic sites connected to Robert the Bruce and the Netflix film ‘Outlaw King’.

Outlaw King charts the story of the Bruce from defeated nobleman in 1304 to victorious King of Scots at the Battle of Loudoun Hill in 1307. Starring Chris Pine as the Bruce, the £85million film was the biggest “homegrown” production ever made in Scotland.

It was shot almost entirely in Scotland, at more than 45 locations including Craigmillar, Blackness and Doune Castles, as well as Aviemore, Glencoe and Linlithgow Palace.

The 750th anniversary celebrations will also see special talks offered at Melrose Abbey, where Robert the Bruce’s heart was buried.

To mark the special anniversary, Historic Environment Scotland has joined forces with other organisations in Dumfries and Galloway, a region of Scotland of great significance in the lives of Robert the Bruce and his family, with a programme of events including a children’s trail across Sweetheart Abbey, Whithorn Priory, Glenluce Abbey and Caerlaverock Castle, where little ones can also learn about the life of Scotland’s renowned ruler.

Caerlaverock Castle will also host a series of talks about the connections to Robert the Bruce and the castle on July 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, as well as the ever popular Spectacular Jousting event on July 27 and 28.

The moated triangular castle - first built in the 13th century - is one of Scotland’s great medieval fortresses. Besieged and captured by Edward I in 1300, the castle remained in English hands until 1312 when the keeper Sir Eustace Maxwell changed his allegiance to Robert the Bruce. He was besieged by the English, but held out. In 1313, with the castle secured, Bruce ordered it to be demolished to prevent the English invaders from using it.

Caerlaverock Castle

Alongside themed tours and trails, Living History performances of Robert the Bruce are planned across Historic Scotland sites over the summer including Edinburgh Castle, Dunfermline Abbey and Melrose Abbey.

Meanwhile, a new range of products has also been launched on Stor, the Historic Scotland shop. Featuring "bold and vibrant" designs that honour the King who won the Battle of Bannockburn, the range has been created by Scottish designer Allistair J Burt in partnership with Historic Scotland.

Stephen Duncan, Director of Marketing & Engagement at Historic Environment Scotland, said: "Robert the Bruce is a truly iconic figure from history who has connections to a number of our sites.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors across the country with a range of events to explore and lots to discover about a true Scottish hero."

The full list of events, activities and the sites involved can be found on the Historic Scotland website at historicenvironment.scot/bruce.

Meanwhile, one of Scotland’s greatest stone castles is set to bring works by Jane Austen and Mendelssohn to life as it plays host to a programme of evening events next month.

Visitors are invited to enjoy open-air performances in the Queen Anne Gardens at Stirling Castle, with two performances from the Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

Alongside the theatre performances, there will also be the chance to experience a performance from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, who are returning to Stirling Castle on Thursday July 25 for a concert in the Great Hall.