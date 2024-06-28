It comes amid concern over delays with postal votes with many only arriving in households today, at the start of the Scottish school holidays.

A council spokeswoman said it was still waiting for some postal packs to be dispatched but had been given assurances from Royal Mail that they will be delivered today or tomorrow.

She added: "To help voters we have made arrangements at 2 locations (Inverness and Dingwall) for voters to hand in their completed packs today and over this weekend between 9am – 5pm .

"We will also have these venues, and possible more, open next week."

Postal voters are also reminded that they can hand in their completed vote on Thursday at any polling station.

The Electoral Management Board for Scotland (EMB) said there have been "many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes" across the country.

It led to First Minister John Swinney warning that Scots could become ‘disenfranchised’ with the General Election because of the delays.

He said: “In an election where there will be a number of marginal contests in Scotland, because there is a really intense contest going on here in Scotland, I am worried people will be disenfranchised.”

Edinburgh City Council has set up an emergency facility for voters who haven't received their postal vote yet to ask for another pack to be reissued.

A polling booth will also be open at the City Chambers for people who wish to cast their vote there and then.

Postal voting is much more common than proxy voting, with around 17% voting by post and 0.6% voting by proxy at the 2019 General Election.

Turnout tends to be higher for postal voters than those who vote at polling stations.