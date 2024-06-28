City of Glasgow College has reportedly backed down on several key decisions, including ending the risk of compulsory redundancies, removing the threat of deducting pay from boycotting staff and pledging to continue its partnership to operate a trade union education centre for the foreseeable future, according to union representatives.
EIS-FELA, the union representing college lecturers, wrote to members announcing several “U-turns” in college policies following a June 27 meeting between branch officers and Principal Paul Little.
The Herald has seen a copy of this letter, and the union has also announced the concessions on social media.
During the meeting, EIS-FELA reported that the principal agreed that there would be no compulsory redundancies in the 2024/25 academic year, saving the jobs of 15 employees previously identified for “targeted voluntary severance.”
EIS-FELA reported that Mr Little also agreed that deeming staff, or deducting pay, for partial job performance “may not be something that the college would do now".
This marks an immediate shift in the college’s stance on how to respond to staff taking part in a results boycott.
Last week the college’s board heard challenges to the threats of deducting 100% of pay from boycotting staff. When asked about any legal concerns, the college told The Herald that it had conducted the due diligence necessary to deduct pay legally.
In the letter to members, EIS-FELA said that “increased risk of industrial action and reputational damage” were the motivations for the change in policy.
In the final concession to union demands, EIS-FELA reported that Mr Little also agreed to continue an existing partnership between the college and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to operate the TUC Education Centre on the college’s campus.
The centre provides education and skills training for trade unionists across Scotland, but City of Glasgow College management had suggested ending the partnership and closing the TUC EC because enrollment and staffing have been on the decline in recent years.
Trade unionists and academics came out strongly in favour of preserving the TUC EC, with many writing open letters to politicians and First Minister John Swinney calling for intervention.
EIS-FELA believes that the principal’s decision will allow the TUC EC to continue for a short period, long enough to put together a revised business case and discuss the best methods of trade union education.
In the note to members, EIS-FELA branch leaders claimed the concessions as a local victory against a backdrop of national disputes.
“Despite what some may be inclined to suggest, it is undeniable that these concessions have come about because of the action taken by EIS-FELA members… and the pressure that has been brought to bear on our management.”
City of Glasgow College and EIS-FELA have been approached for comment.
