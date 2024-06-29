The business today is run by its founder’s daughter Jemma Robertson, and boasts a client base including Coatbridge-based confectionery manufacturer Lees of Scotland, timber specialist Fleming and Glasgow independent school, The High School of Glasgow.

Ms Robertson said: “We have half of the top floor in our new premises and 1,200 square feet of space, compared to just 300 sq ft in our old office, so our expanding team now have greater space in a more comfortable, more productive working environment.

“In addition, we have formal meeting space and a place for the team to breakout and brainstorm new creative ideas. It’s very exciting.”

GRA noted that while Scotland continues to be the company’s dominant market, its move into the US had opened new opportunities, as part of a longer-term strategy to taken on more big-brand business. The new office space and business wins are expected to further enhance turnover at the firm, which has increased 75% this year.

GRA said it has grown its revenues by around 250% and its profits by 50% over the last three years, with providing specific figures.