It also facilitates the opportunity for deeper human connections, with the creation of improved networks helping societies develop and reinforcing our sense of global community.

The University of Glasgow is at the forefront of this important work, with a broad base in both communications and energy-related research.

As the University celebrates the bicentenary of one of its most celebrated alumni, Day Three of our special commemoration reveals how the roots of this work can be traced directly and indirectly to Lord Kelvin.

Professor of Thermofluids at the University of Glasgow, Dr Manosh Paul, is keen to pay tribute to the interdisciplinary opus of Lord Kelvin as instrumental in his own research. “Lord Kelvin’s groundbreaking work and innovations have left a number of legacies. Their impact can be seen in various fields – electromagnetism and telecommunications, with his work in thermodynamics as a particular contribution,” he says.

“His enduring legacy, however, is very much founded on his ability to combine his deep theoretical understanding with practical applications that led to true innovations. These continue to shape the world we know today.”

Professor Paul, a member of the Energy and Sustainability Research Group within the Systems, Power & Energy Research Division of the James Watt School of Engineering, adds: “I’ve been working at the University of Glasgow for 20 years now. My research involves the fundamental understanding of various complex problems and interactions associated with thermodynamic, thermochemical and also fluid processes in general in thermal energy applications.

“This means research is interdisciplinary in my group. So we work in bioenergy technologies, hydrogen energy and thermal energy storage where we use innovative fleet called biochar-based composite and other applications in bulk where you have the heat transfer such as thermal management in electric battery cooling.

“These are all very much linked to the net zero vision we have. Some of the work, such as bioenergy, could also provide a pathway towards net negative emissions beyond emissions.”

Professor Paul explains at the core of his research he utilises mathematical and computational modelling inspired by Kelvin.

“We are using some of his innovations and theoretical aspects in terms of understanding the problems we are facing. Today we can see how his linking of theories to real applications is so important. Through his multidisciplinary understanding of science and engineering, where he use various mathematics modelling physics, one can easily be inspired by his visionary thinking.”

Kelvin also made important contributions to developing communications technologies. He improved the transmission of electrical signals through long cables and the design of the mirror galvanometer, a more sensitive device for receiving signals across long distances. Such feats can be viewed as precursors to the work carried out by Professor Muhammad Imran, who leads the Communications, Sensing and Imaging (CSI) hub at the University’s James Watt School of Engineering.

Some of the breakthroughs in development at the CSI hub include advanced antennas that could underpin the ultra-fast 6G communications networks of the future, as well as advanced AI-powered sensing technologies that can read lips even through masks. Pop-up wireless networks, meanwhile, use drones to provide wireless signals that could help maintain mobile signals after natural disasters. “My own research takes a lot of inspiration from Lord Kelvin,” says Professor Imran, “especially in areas such as the future telecoms arena: 5G and 6G technologies.

“Lord Kelvin is more widely recognised for his roles in physics and thermodynamics. However, his title was attributed to his contributions to something related with my area of interest and research: communication, namely laying down the telegraphic cable across the Atlantic, connecting Europe with North America for sending telegraph signals. Why it was so challenging at that time is because the distance was so long and, even via a wide cable, the signals would be dispersed and start to interfere with one another.

“People did not realise a long cable is not just a conductor but has other properties.

Because of his ability to understand physics so deeply, he identified ways of overcoming these challenges and make it practical to communicate electrical signals over wires for long distances.

The second contribution we don’t talk about so much is his fundamental understanding of and sharing with the rest of the world the electromagnetic nature of light. His contributions to the mathematical analysis of electricity and magnetism are instrumental in understanding electromagnetics, a fundamental area for wireless communications.

“He was very inquisitive because he did a lot of blue sky research where many people might not see an immediate end goal. So what if light behaves like an electromagnetic wave? Many won’t see the immediate commercial benefit of these kind of things but what amazes me was his ability to see beyond the immediate project.

“This is what we try to do in our research at the CSI hub and we are lucky to have a large team to be able to do this. We can balance our portfolio of active research and development across a wide spectrum of technology readiness level.

“We have different technologies at different readiness levels and the final level is where you have created a technology that’s affordable, feasible, works in most of the environments and can benefit a wider range of society.”

Professor Paul notes Kelvin knew it was not only important to create inventions but also ensure they became feasible so that society adopted them. “That’s where the real impact happens. That’s when we have achieved our final goal. We can say we have transformed something in this society and that’s where Lord Kelvin leaves his long-term legacy.

“If he were alive now, I’m sure he would be looking at what was next in terms of the wireless infrastructure because he pioneered wider communication. He would look at how wireless communication can be achieved globally, overcoming the barriers of roaming – in the same way he enabled communication between two continents – and in a way that benefits all.”

Academics reveal what Kelvin bicentenary means to them

MARTIN HENDRY

What pleases me is we’ve been able to ensure the commemoration is not just inward-looking, STEM-focused: scientists talking to scientists, engineers talking to engineers. There are aspects that are more outward-facing because that is what Kelvin would have wanted. He was well respected and loved within the science and engineering community, but he didn’t just hang out with academics. He was aware of his civic responsibilities to the university, to the city and beyond. That’s what we want the celebration to be about as well.

UZMA KHAN

Building on the legacy of Lord Kelvin is a great opportunity to transform the way we support innovation. This is a chance to focus on innovation not just as purely about the science but as impactful in improving people’s lives. Every academic and staff member I speak to is engaged and driven by the values around civic impact, transformational change and societal contribution. It speaks so well to the ethos of the university and our values.

NICKY REEVES

This is the perfect opportunity to highlight the fact visitors to the university can fully engage with Kelvin’s legacy . . . and so much more. Our collections at the Hunterian are incredibly accessible. With a simple email’s notice visitors can also arrange not only to look at but touch items in the collections. Everyone can come and make use of the collections and reinterpret them. Interpretation is ongoing – it always changes – so there’s nothing static.

SHEILA ROWAN

Commemorating Lord Kelvin gives another way for people to engage with science and the work of the university. It gives them a perspective on what science is and can do for society, how it can be transformational and how Kelvin was transformational. The work we are doing has all these potential applications and spin-offs. I really hope this is a chance for the widest range of people, especially youngsters, to come, hear about this, engage and learn about the benefits that science can bring.

MANOSH PAUL

This is a great opportunity not only just to celebrate his legacy but also how he continues to inspire generations through his remarkable work and discoveries made. Through the various talks by the most renowned scientists in the world, I believe by celebrating and understanding the impact of his work and legacy, we’ll continue to inspire our students and researchers not only in engineering including science, technology, mathematics and, from a personal perspective, in thermofluids.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN

One thing I want to come out of these celebrations is that we learn to value Lord Kelvin as an example of success. We should try to replicate this success in this era as well. What kept him here, associated with Glasgow, that has created such a great legacy? It was the strategy of ensuring individuals become successful, because individual success leads to institutional, city and global success.

STEPHEN WATSON

For me the greatest value is going to be bringing back William Thompson, the boy, the man, to help inspire a new generation of young scientists in Glasgow, Scotland and globally. When his name is brought up around the world, we know him by the name Lord Kelvin. It is important to bring back the person . . . because it is the person who is the inspiration. I would like William Thomson to be an important emblem and icon for the future.

MILES PADGETT

Beyond being a great scientist, Kelvin was also a remarkable engineer, helping create the first successful transatlantic communication cable and first compass for metal ships. Inspired by his use of deep scientific knowledge to drive practical solutions, my colleagues and I are now turning complex quantum science into technologies for healthcare, green energy, and navigation.

We hope that our efforts, like Lord Kelvin’s, will lead to future innovations that will improve peoples’ lives and address global challenges.