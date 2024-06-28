A programme of maintenance is required to ensure the 50-year-old structures continue to operate safely and efficiently, Amey said.

To allow the removal of the spans from the site, the M8 motorway will be closed overnight in both directions on two consecutive weekends in July and August. The two extended overnight closures are required across the M8, in both directions, between Junctions 19 (Anderston) and 24 (Helen Street).

During the extended closures, motorists are advised to avoid travel through the location and should plan ahead, consider alternative routes and modes of transport, and allow additional time to complete any journeys. Emergency vehicle access will not be maintained.

To mitigate disruption to road users, the suspended spans of the footbridges will be removed for refurbishment off-site, which will allow the remaining works to in-situ spans and supports to be undertaken using nightshift lane closures of the M8. This will avoid the need for continuous traffic management to be in operation on the M8 during peak travel periods.

Signed diversion routes will be in place and the programme of extended overnight closures is as follows:

Weekend 1: 18:00 on Saturday July 27 until 13:00 on Sunday July 28 2024

Weekend 2: 18:00 on Saturday August 3 until 13:00 on Sunday August 4 2024

Traffic intending to travel on the M8 Eastbound will be diverted onto Helen Street, Paisley Road West, Paisley Road, Kingston Street, Commerce Street, King George V Bridge, Broomielaw, and North Street. From here, traffic will be able to rejoin the M8 via the Junction 19 Eastbound On-Slip and diversion will end. Those intending to travel on the M8 Westbound will follow the same diversion route in the opposite direction.

The M77 Northbound carriageway at Junction 1 (Dumbreck) including the on-slip road will be closed, with traffic diverted onto Dumbreck Road, Mosspark Boulevard, Corkerhill Road, Paisley Road West, Paisley Road, Kingston Street, Commerce Street, King George V Bridge, Broomielaw, and North Street. From here, traffic will be able to rejoin the M8 via the Junction 19 Eastbound On-slip road and diversion will end.

The M74 Northbound carriageway at Junction 1 (Kingston) through to the M8 Junction 23 (Ibrox) will also be closed with traffic diverted onto Scotland Street, Seaward Street, Paisley Road, Paisley Road West, and Helen Street where diversion will end.

Preparatory works for the weekend span removals will be required overnight from Monday, July 1 and following the span removals, in-situ repairs will commence.

Full traffic management plans for the project, including diversion routes will be provided, with information being updated prior to, and during the works, via the website: www.swtrunkroads.scot.

Motorists are advised to be conscious of other roadworks across the M8 corridor through Glasgow. Any vehicles entering the LEZ as part of the diversion route must always follow the diversion signage. Any vehicles that deviate from the published diversion route may be issued with penalty charge notice(s) from Glasgow City Council should they be captured out with the agreed diversion route.

The reinstatement of the footbridge spans will be undertaken using the same closures in Autumn/Winter 2024, with exact dates for this work to be communicated in due course.

The scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Glasgow City Council, and other key stakeholders.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable, Amey said.