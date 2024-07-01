The Glasgow-based group, which is owned by Iberdrola of Spain, has appointed Charles Langan as its new chief financial officer.

Meanwhile, Nicola Connelly, who has been with ScottishPower since 1995, is taking over as chief executive of SP Energy Networks from Vicky Kelsall.

Ms Kelsall is retiring after 30 years working across ScottishPower and the Iberdrola Group, including with North American businesses PacifiCorp and Avangrid before she was appointed chief executive of SP Energy Networks in 2022.

ScottishPower said of Mr Langan and Ms Connelly: “Both are established leaders within ScottishPower.”

It noted Mr Langan has held senior finance roles in the UK and Spain, “notably managing the Iberdrola Group’s fixed income investor relations and most recently as ScottishPower’s finance and resources director”.

ScottishPower added: “Nicola is widely recognised across the Iberdrola Group for her outstanding service and excellent leadership qualities, holding various senior roles across ScottishPower since joining in 1995.”

It noted Ms Connelly was previously finance director of SP Energy Networks, and was appointed control and administration director of ScottishPower in July 2021.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, said: “Charles and Nicola are both highly experienced, dedicated leaders and their appointments reflect their proven track records of strategic vision, strong leadership and consistent delivery.

“With a £12 billion investment plan and a huge pipeline of projects across our business to be delivered, their commitment to excellence and driving value will be invaluable to ScottishPower and SP Energy Networks.”

He added: “I’d like to thank Vicky for her accomplishments, dedication and commitment to the company, and it is with great respect that I wish her a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

When the record £12bn investment programme for the UK was unveiled in the spring along with Iberdrola’s plans on this front in other countries, the Spanish group’s executive chairman, Ignacio Galan, said: “Our strategic pillars focus on networks, geographical diversification, and a balanced energy and customers mix. This plan will allow us to grow our asset base, grow our profitability and strengthen our finances, as well as increasing dividends and driving jobs and skills and economic growth.”