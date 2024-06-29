The Electoral Management Board for Scotland said there had been "many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes" across the country.

First Minister John Swinney said he was worried the crisis could affect the outcome of the vote.

READ MORE: John Swinney 'troubled' by postal vote delay ahead of General Election

It is not known how many people have been affected, but most of those reporting difficulties applied for a postal vote after June 7 but ahead of the June 19 deadline.

In some council areas, the packs are only just being sent out. Most are expected to arrive this weekend or early next week.

But with most Scottish schools now closed for the summer, many families across the country are heading off on holiday.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Swinney said: “In an election where there will be a number of marginal contests in Scotland, because there is a really intense contest going on here in Scotland, I am worried people will be disenfranchised.”

The First Minister pointed to seats won by the SNP’s Pete Wishart and Stephen Gethins in 2017 when they were elected by 21 votes and two votes respectively as an example of just how close previous votes have been.

Earlier this week, a Survation poll for The Herald and Ballot Box Scotland suggested around 15 of Scotland’s 57 constituencies were on a knife edge, where the result could go either way with a swing of 2% or less.

(Image: PA)

“I think it is something we should be troubled about," Mr Swinney added.

“The day the Prime Minister called the election I expressed my concern this election was going to take place during the Scottish school summer holidays, and various people criticised me for making that comment.

“But here we are, just as I feared we would be, that people leaving Scotland on their holidays have applied for postal votes, haven’t got them through, and it is not in any way shape or form a surprise to me that that is the case.

“I just think it is a deeply unacceptable situation that people will be disenfranchised because the calling of the election has been done at a time which is quite inconvenient for a lot of people, lots of schools in Scotland are already on their holidays, and we’re a week away from polling day.”

READ MORE: Poll: Quarter of Scots seats are on a knife edge

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said local authorities and the Royal Mail were working to get packs out to postal voters as quickly as possible.

“As is the case at all elections, given the electoral timetable, there is a short window of time for administrators to prepare and dispatch postal votes.

“It is not uncommon for all postal ballots to not have arrived at this point.

“If a voter’s postal ballot pack does not arrive in time, there may still be options available to voters, such as requesting a replacement from their local authority.

"If voters are concerned their postal vote won’t be sent back in time, they also have the option of handing their postal pack to their polling station on polling day.

“People with concerns about their postal vote can contact their local authority.”

Paul Lawrence, returning officer for Edinburgh, said the timing of the election had been "challenging."

He said: "I appreciate the concerns of voters on this issue and my absolute priority is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote in this general election.

"That’s why we've taken the decision to put in extra resources and open the City Chambers this weekend.

"Please only attend if you haven’t received your postal vote and you’re going on holiday or won’t be at home next week."

He added: "The timing of this election has been challenging as have other circumstances beyond our control, but our teams are working hard to ensure it passes off as smoothly and successfully as possible."

The returning officer for Fife, Ken Gourlay, said: "The printers and Royal Mail are doing everything they can to ensure that all postal packs are delivered by Monday July 1.

“However, we appreciate that voters are concerned and that’s why we’re opening Fife House tomorrow.

"Please only attend if you haven’t received your postal vote and you’re going on holiday or won’t be at home next week."

READ MORE: Tories blamed as voters wait on postal ballots

Speaking on The Herald's general election livestream, Allan Faulds from Ballot Box Scotland said the delay could hurt the Tories.

"The irony is that if it does swing a tight race and a few people aren't able to vote, they are more likely to be Conservative voters than they are to be SNP voters because the SNP has a younger voter base.

"They are less likely to vote in the first place but more likely to turn out and vote in person."