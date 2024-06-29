It is the first time a cabinet has not included any of Glasgow’s 16 MSPs, though Mr Swinney’s top team of 11 does include some from neighbouring areas.

Net Zero and Energy Minister Màiri McAllan, is the MSP for the Clydesdale constituency in South Lanarkshire, while Health Secretary Neil Gray represents Airdrie and Shotts in North Lanarkshire.

In an interview with The Herald’s Kevin McKenna, Mr Sarwar, a Glasgow list MSP, said the government and the parliament were too Edinburgh-centric.

"We have a parliament that sits in Edinburgh that sets housing policy based on the needs of Edinburgh,” he said.

“I think having decisions made in Edinburgh seem to suit households in Edinburgh doesn’t mean that’s the right solution for Glasgow or indeed the Western Isles where I was a couple of weeks ago.

“So regional economic development in which Housing is a key element, is very important.

"You and I had a discussion last year where you were suggesting a Minister for Glasgow, and I said that I wanted to be a First Minister for Glasgow.

“I think we might have right now, for the first time since the creation of the Scottish Parliament, a cabinet that does not have a single representative from Glasgow and that is completely and utterly unacceptable.

“This is one more example of how this SNP Government has lost touch with reality."

This is not the first time the First Minister has been accused of ignoring Scotland’s biggest city.

Last month, a Scottish Government spokesperson told Express.co.uk: "On accepting the role, the First Minister pledged to serve everyone in Scotland.

“He has selected a Cabinet team that blends experience and energy, with a strong focus on the priorities of his Government – eradicating child poverty, driving economic growth, meeting climate obligations and investing in our vital public services."