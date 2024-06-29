Cornerstone Business Agents handled the sale on behalf of the owners and said the business now has an “exciting new era of community ownership” ahead.

The Inn at Kingsbarns has been serving customers since the 1800s and is now to continue as a pub with guest rooms, a restaurant and beer garden. A café and shop are also planned.

Kingsbarns Community Development Trust was awarded a grant of £590,000 from the Scottish Land Fund to go towards purchasing the property, which was listed at a guide price of £753,000. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The inn posted on its website: “As part of an ambitious project to revitalise The Inn and create more facilities for the village, it has been purchased as a community buyout by the Kingsbarns Community Development Trust and is now under new leadership with general manager Mark Lewis, at the helm, who is looking forward to extending a warm welcome to everyone.

“The Inn is already a popular destination with the local community and guests from further afield. It will maintain its standing as a traditional, charming village Inn, and gradually expand its offerings to include a shop and café in the future. The community buyout is a first step in this process.”

Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone Business Agents, said it is “delighted to confirm the successful sale of The Inn at Kingsbarns”.

He added: “Acting for longstanding owners Max and Annette we were delighted to have played our part that now entrusts the business into an exciting new era of community ownership.”