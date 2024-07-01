Accountancy firm AAB has today announced a raft of promotions into “key leadership roles” across its Scottish operations.
It highlighted the part the appointments would play in its plans to continue its rapid expansion. The firm has trebled in size since 2021, and now employs around 1,000 people.
AAB said that Lynn Gracie has accepted the position of private client partner based in its Aberdeen office.
The firm said: “Leading the private client international tax team, Lynn provides specialist tax advice connected to internationally mobile individuals, including non-residents and non-UK domiciles, providing holistic tax solutions across global jurisdictions.”
Gregor Angus, who joined AAB in March 2023, has been promoted to the role of business development partner for the north of Scotland.
The firm said: “This appointment marks a commitment from AAB to drive further growth in the north of Scotland region across all service lines.”
Andrea Begg, based in AAB’s Aberdeen office, has been promoted to business advisory director.
AAB said: “In her new role, Andrea will continue to deliver the highest standard of service and advice to owner-managed and family businesses over a number of sectors. Andrea is also in the AAB tax investigations team.”
Gillian Rushton, who joined AAB in March 2016, assumes the role of business advisory director based in the firm’s Glasgow office.
AAB said: “Gillian provides business advisory tax services to a range of clients across all industries, as well as a being a member of both the AAB technology sector team and the tax investigations team.”
Helen Daniels, meanwhile, has been promoted to the role of audit partner in AAB’s Leeds office.
The firm said: “Helen has been a key member of the audit team, specialising in owner-managed businesses and the financial services sector.”
Emma Lancaster, chief executive of AAB, said: “Helen, Lynn, Gregor, Andrea and Gillian are dedicated team members at AAB, and it is a great pleasure to recognise each of these individuals with their promotion to our leadership team.
"We are committed to promoting from within, ensuring that every team member has the opportunity to progress their career. As we continue to grow, their contributions will be pivotal in driving our vision forward and maintaining the high standards our clients know we can deliver to support their own business and individual growth.”
AAB noted that, since it secured investment from August Equity in 2021, it had trebled in size and now employs around 1,000 people across 12 office locations in the UK, Ireland and the US, “with strategic plans in place to continue to scale the business rapidly, supported by the promotions announced today”.
