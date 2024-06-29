Multiple vehicles including a high-reach appliance were dispatched to deal with the blaze, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service eventually having to increase the number of appliances used to tackle the fire.

Police Scotland has confirmed that Well Street remains closed down to Brown Street, with officers still in attendance alongside fire crews to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and the area is safe.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The Herald: “ At around 00:47 am on Saturday 29 June, we received a call reporting a dwelling fire in the well street area of Paisley.

“Two appliances and a high reach appliance were dispatched but due to the nature of the incident, SFRS increased the number of appliances attending the incident to six.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue teams are still in attendance but the fire has been fully extinguished and only one appliance remains on the scene.”

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Well Street in Paisley is closed at Brown Street due to a fire which was reported around 1am on Saturday, 29 June. Officers are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management.

“There are no reported injuries.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

A local photographer captured footage of the fire as he attended the scene. Pictures from David Cameron show the tenement building's roof engulfed in flames with black smoke shooting into the sky.

The entire top floor of the building can be seen in the picture decimated, while fire crews tackle it from below during its early stages.

Pictures captured by David Cameron show the entire top floor of the building engulfed in flames. (Image: David Cameron)

This incident comes less than a week after a nearby recycling plant in Linwood went on fire.

Images shared on social media showed thick plumes of thick smoke billowing into the sky from an electrical and battery recycling treatment facility, as 10 fire appliances were dispatched to the area.

Residents reported explosion sounds and were told to stay indoors keeping windows shut overnight.