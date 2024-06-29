A busy street in Paisley’s Town Centre remains closed after an overnight fire in a tenement building.
Firefighters were called to the area on Well Street at around quarter to one in the morning on Saturday.
Multiple vehicles including a high-reach appliance were dispatched to deal with the blaze, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service eventually having to increase the number of appliances used to tackle the fire.
Police Scotland has confirmed that Well Street remains closed down to Brown Street, with officers still in attendance alongside fire crews to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and the area is safe.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The Herald: “ At around 00:47 am on Saturday 29 June, we received a call reporting a dwelling fire in the well street area of Paisley.
“Two appliances and a high reach appliance were dispatched but due to the nature of the incident, SFRS increased the number of appliances attending the incident to six.
“Scottish Fire and Rescue teams are still in attendance but the fire has been fully extinguished and only one appliance remains on the scene.”
READ MORE:
- Residents near site of major industrial fire urged to remain indoors
- RSPB efforts help recovery of nature year on from Scotland's largest wildfire
A statement from Police Scotland said: “Well Street in Paisley is closed at Brown Street due to a fire which was reported around 1am on Saturday, 29 June. Officers are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management.
“There are no reported injuries.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
A local photographer captured footage of the fire as he attended the scene. Pictures from David Cameron show the tenement building's roof engulfed in flames with black smoke shooting into the sky.
The entire top floor of the building can be seen in the picture decimated, while fire crews tackle it from below during its early stages.
This incident comes less than a week after a nearby recycling plant in Linwood went on fire.
Images shared on social media showed thick plumes of thick smoke billowing into the sky from an electrical and battery recycling treatment facility, as 10 fire appliances were dispatched to the area.
Residents reported explosion sounds and were told to stay indoors keeping windows shut overnight.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here