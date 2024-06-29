A woman has been left in critical condition after colliding with a car in Glasgow this week.
Police are appealing for information after the serious crash in the Baillieston area of the city which involved a 58-year-old woman and a 77-year old man.
The woman was travelling in a mobility scooter on Main Street in Baillieston, between Church Street and Edinburgh Road when she was involved in a crash with a car.
As emergency services arrived on the scene at around 2pm on Friday 28 June, the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. Her condition has been described as critical by emergency crews.
The 77-year-old male driver of the car, a white Ford Fiesta, was also taken to the same hospital for treatment, he has only been treated for minor injuries.
Following the crash, Road Policing Officers closed the street for five hours before re-opening it late on Friday evening.
They say enquires to establish the full circumstances of the incident or still ongoing.
Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1895 of 28 June, 2024.
