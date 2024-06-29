A picture sent to The Herald has shown massive queues outside the international airport as hundreds line up to check in their bags before passing through security.

One person due to take off this afternoon with airline Jet2 has shown The Herald an email warning customers of delays.

It stated: “We are sorry, but you may experience delays at check-in due to a baggage belt failure.

“We are working hard to fix this, and we appreciate your patience during this time. “

There have been no flights delayed due to the failure as of yet.

The airport is Scotland's busiest and hosts more than 300 flights per day. Bosses recently introduced an anti-abuse campaign to prevent staff suffering verbal or physical intimidation, as they expect this summer to be one their busiest yet.

In 2022, the airport had around 11.2 million people pass through it, up from the three million the year before but down slightly on the record breaking year before the Covid Pandemic hit in 2019 when 14.75 million passed through.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: “Wait times were longer than we would expect at check-in during the peak time and we drafted in our own teams as extra support to help our partners, with the situation now improving.

“Passengers are thanked for their patience as teams continue to work hard to keep everyone moving as quickly as possible.”