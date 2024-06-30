The development in a former industrial area undergoing regeneration is to replace two empty low-rise and a carpet store building at Salamander Street and Salamander Yards in Leith the Scottish capital.

A cycle path is planned under the regeneration (Image: 7N Architects)

It includes 99 new residential homes, 20% of these are designed for growing families with three bedrooms.

“A central south facing courtyard provides private accessible amenity for all residents and creates a visual greenspace connection with Leith Links,” a statement read. “The u-shaped form of the building maximises views out across Leith Links towards the city.”

Scottish haulier hits £100m turnover as succession revealed

Maxi Caledonian has reported turnover in excess of £100 million for the first time as its long-standing owner revealed details of succession planning at the haulage and construction group.

Mr Atkinson’s son Richard has been appointed deputy chairman (Image: Maxi)

The Irvine-based company, which is more than 50 years ago old, reported a rise in profits and turnover during “increasingly difficult trading conditions”, accounts revealed. The accounts, which are expected to be lodged at Companies House this week, were revealed as Gerry Atkinson confirmed details of his semi-retirement.

Scottish hotel close to famous castle up for sale

A “profitable” hotel on Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire, close to Balmoral Castle, has been put up for sale for around £1.25 million.

Loch Kinord Hotel is on the market at a guide price of £1.25m for the freehold interest (Image: Christie & Co)

The sale of the 21-bedroom Loch Kinord Hotel is being conducted by Christie & Co.

The family which has owned and operated Loch Kinord Hotel for the last 26 years is “now selling to focus on other interests”, the property agent noted.