The developmentĀ in a formerĀ industrial area undergoing regeneration is to replace two empty low-rise and a carpet storeĀ building atĀ Salamander Street and Salamander Yards in Leith the Scottish capital.

A cycle path is planned under the regeneration (Image: 7N Architects)

It includes 99 new residential homes, 20% of these are designed for growing families with three bedrooms.

ā€œA central south facing courtyard provides private accessible amenity for all residents and creates aĀ visualĀ greenspace connection with Leith Links,ā€ a statement read. ā€œThe u-shaped form of the building maximises views out across Leith Links towards the city.ā€

Read the full story here

Scottish haulier hits Ā£100m turnover as succession revealed

Ā

MaxiĀ Caledonian has reported turnover in excess of Ā£100 million for the first time as its long-standing owner revealed details of succession planning at the haulage and construction group.

Mr Atkinsonā€™s son Richard has been appointed deputy chairman (Image: Maxi)

The Irvine-based company, which is more than 50 years ago old, reported a rise in profits and turnover during ā€œincreasingly difficult trading conditionsā€, accounts revealed.Ā The accounts, which are expected to be lodged atĀ CompaniesĀ House this week, were revealed as Gerry Atkinson confirmed details of his semi-retirement.

Read Scott Wright's story here

Scottish hotel close to famous castle up for sale

Ā

Read Ian McConnell's story here

A ā€œprofitableā€ hotel on Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire, close to Balmoral Castle, has been put up for sale for around Ā£1.25 million.

Loch Kinord Hotel is on the market at a guide price of Ā£1.25m for the freehold interest (Image: Christie & Co)

The sale of the 21-bedroom Loch Kinord Hotel is being conducted by Christie & Co.

The family which has owned and operated Loch Kinord Hotel for the last 26 years is ā€œnow selling to focus on other interestsā€, the property agent noted.