He said the Scottish National Party wanted to encourage migration and could “grow our economy”, and would have the best chance to do that through independence.

Mr Flynn said: “We believe there should be investment in our public services, investment in our NHS, and we need to get away from this race to the bottom on austerity that exists in Westminster.

“It doesn’t work, it has broken the fabric of society over the course of the last 14 years.

“Why Keir Starmer would want to continue with that knowing the damage it has caused is beyond me, and that’s why we need Scottish National Party MPs in Westminster putting Scotland’s interests first.”

He added: “The Labour Party don’t want to be in the single market. They don’t want to be in the Customs Union. They don’t want freedom of movement.

“We believe in something different and that’s why the people of Scotland should put their faith in us at this election.

“I believe we can do things better and how we can grow our economy. We want to be part of the European single market.

“We need more people to come and live and work in Scotland to boost our public sector, but also to allow our businesses to grow and to thrive – not just our businesses, but our university sector, as well.

“Independence affords us the opportunity for that to happen.

“When we look at austerity, when we look at Brexit, when we look at the cost-of-living crisis, all of those issues have been exacerbated or caused by decisions made in Westminster.

“Ultimately, people in Scotland have a decision to make this election.”

When asked about mistakes he had made during the election campaign, Mr Flynn said: “I don’t believe that I spent enough time in Germany with the Tartan Army because of the election, compared to just one day.

“I wanted to be there for the full 10 or 11 days.

Steve Clarke’s side lost 1-0 to Hungary in Stuttgart last Sunday to leave them bottom of Group A in the Uefa European Football Championship, putting them out of the competition after 10 days