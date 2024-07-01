The pair are highly experienced in post-production and have multiple creds across scripted, factual, and feature documentaries and shows including The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Guilt, Vigil, Crime, Shetland, Screw, My Old School, Murder Trial.

They will be specialising in boutique colour grading, finishing/2D VFX and delivery to broadcasters.

Creative duo Jon Bruce and Colin Brown have 15 years of experience each working on some of the UK and Scotland's high profile productions. (Image: BSQAURED)

With 30 years of experience between them, Jon and Colin believe now is the right time to focus on their own company.

Jon, who is a Colourist and Online Editor for the creative group said: “Unlike other post-production companies in Scotland, we are creative-led and bring our experience of working on high-profile programmes into making our business.

“We really feel passionate about the service we offer our clients. We love post-production and the art of colour grading and finishing projects. What we bring is unique and focussed on the experience our clients have in our suites. Colin and I really care about the craft and as creative owners feel we are best placed to deliver what our clients need.”

BSQUARED have set up their new studio in Govan, in one of the city’s most historic buildings – Fairfield.

The duo says the building lends itself perfectly to customising a post facility and has room to expand.

Initially starting with two 4K HDR grade and finishing suites, the studio at BSQUARED is designed to deliver the very best environment for client attended sessions utilising cutting edge technology.

Other half of the company, Colin Brown, who is also a colourist said “Advancements in technology are key to what we can offer. We have designed our suites around the viewing experience, making sure our clients are seeing their images in the best monitoring environment.

“I love grading on our 77-inch display, and I am looking at the same monitor as the rest of the creatives, which has always been the ideal scenario. It sounds like a small thing, but it really has made a difference in attended sessions at BSQUARED.

“Of course, if needed, I also have the grade 1 reference monitor beside me, and because both monitors are using the same technology (QD OLED), we can match them perfectly. That really is impressive, even in 2024.”

Jon and Colin will announce an official opening date this week, but they’re already setting their eyes on the future. They say it’s not an option to stand still, and have plans to expand and grow with the industry, using innovation at the forefront of that expansion.

Colin added: “In our industry, you can’t afford to stay still. It seems like new technology improvements and software developments happen every day. We need to make sure we have the right tech to deliver fast, creative, engaging sessions for our clients. As a relatively small and nimble team we will be well positioned to pivot and adapt. That is key to what we believe will be a successful business.”

(IMAGE: BSQUARED)

Things are expectedly looking busy for Jon and Colin, and to help with the workload post producer Sean Ewins, who has worked in top facilities in London, will be joining the team in July.

However, they’ll be looking to help people in Scotland break into the business when they can, and hope to nurture the next generation of production creatives.

Jon added: “We really see the value in nurturing and developing the next generation of post-production creatives. It’s not always an easy industry to break into. Colin and I have both been lucky to get the opportunities we’ve had, and we want to afford those opportunities to the next generation of Scottish creatives who are passionate about finishing post.”