A Scottish National Party politician has challenged Sir Keir Starmer to “repeal the dangerous anti-devolution legislation introduced by the Tories” if he becomes prime minister next week.
Fiona Hyslop MSP has said Labour must repeal post-Brexit legislation, adding Westminster has increasingly grabbed power with legislation blocked by the UK Government, despite receiving cross-party support in the Scottish Parliament.
It comes as the Scottish Parliament marks 25 years to the day since its opening on Monday.
Ms Hyslop said: “Scotland’s Parliament has been transformative for the lives of people who live here.
“On its 25th anniversary, the SNP affirms our commitment to protecting our national Parliament and its hard-fought-for powers from the shameful power grabs of Westminster.
“Over 17 years in government, the SNP has delivered free university tuition, abolished prescription charges, delivered the ‘game-changing’ Scottish Child Payment, the Baby Box and kept our precious Scottish NHS in public hands.
“In recent years, Holyrood’s powers have been under threat with Westminster over-riding decisions made by our elected national Parliament”.
She added: “On this milestone anniversary, I call on Sir Keir Starmer to repeal the dangerous anti-devolution legislation introduced by the Tories when he becomes Prime Minister next week.
“The SNP will stand against Westminster’s erosion of our Parliament’s powers and always put Scotland first. We want decisions about Scotland to be made right here in Scotland.
“People who want to protect our Parliament from Westminster powergrabs need to vote SNP on Thursday to ensure that decisions about Scotland are made in Scotland, for Scotland.”
The Scottish Labour Party was contacted for comment.
