A Scottish city is home to the Wetherspoon’s pub with the most expensive average price of a pint across a selection of draught beers, according to new research.
The Edinburgh outlet had an average pint price of £6.80, in the research conducted for analytics platform Stocklytics.
The study examined the average cost of pints of Carling, Budweiser, Guinness, Heineken, Peroni and Stella at every Wetherspoons branch in the UK, and put the Sir Walter Scott at Edinburgh Airport top of the table in terms of the average price, describing it as the "most expensive".
However, the prices averaged for the Sir Walter Scott do not include Carling. And The Moon Under Water at Westminster in London, according to the research, was slightly more expensive than the Sir Walter Scott for pints of Guinness, Heineken, Peroni and Stella, although the Edinburgh Airport Wetherspoon had a higher price than the Westminster pub for a pint of Budweiser. The Moon Under Water is placed as second most expensive in terms of the overall average price for the selected beers, at £6.77, with a pint of Carling there priced at £6.07.
The Church House in Wath-upon-Dearne, South Yorkshire, came out cheapest in the study, with an average pint price of just £3.19 for the draught beers selected for the study. The most affordable option at this establishment was a pint of Carling at £2.49.
London is home to most of the highest average prices, with eight out of the 10 most expensive locations situated there, the research shows.
Data was gathered from the Weatherspoon’s app and was up to date as of June 10, Stocklytics said.
